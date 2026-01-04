Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has sent a strong message to Nigerians ahead of the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON

The Trabzonspor forward scored his first AFCON goal against the Cranes of Uganda in the group stage

The Super Eagles, currently unbeaten, will face off against Mozambique in the Round of 16

Nigeria sports journalist Ayodeji Ismail has warned the three-time AFCON winners against underrating their opponent

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has sent a bold message to Nigerians ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Onuachu announced his presence at the ongoing continental tournament by scoring his first goal for Nigeria since 2021.

Paul Onuachu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria at Fez Stadium in Fez. Photo: by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

The 31-year-old earned a place in coach Eric Chelle’s starting XI after the Super Eagles had already secured qualification for the knockout stage with wins against Tanzania and Tunisia, per Sofa Score.

The Trabzonspor forward repaid Chelle’s faith by finding the net in the 28th minute, converting an assist from Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in Nigeria's 3-1 win against Uganda.

We want to win AFCON - Onuachu

Nigerian international Paul Onuachu said the team is determined to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

According to Footy Africa, the former Southampton star said the squad will remain focused throughout the tournament.

The Trabzonspor forward explained that the players are aware of the pressure from Nigerians at home and at the venue. Onuachu said:

"Before the team started the tournament, we had it at the back of our mind that we are returning home with the title, but we'll also take it each game at a time.

"The team will avoid putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves. For me, it is always a pleasure to represent your national team and it is the dream of every player. I’m happy to be here and will give my best to help the team.”

Ayodeji warns Super Eagles

Nigerian sports journalist Ayodeji Ismail has cautioned the Super Eagles against underestimating the Mambas of Mozambique in their Round of 16.

Paul Onuachu, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria at Fez Stadium. Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ayodeji said Mali beat Tunisia to progress to the quarterfinal despite not recording a win in the tournament. He said:

"Nigeria has one of the best records with Algeria, recording three wins out of three games. The Super Eagles must not underrate Mozambique in tomorrow's match when they both meet.

"Tunisia was in the same group as Nigeria and they had a fine record of one win, one draw and one loss. The Carthage Eagles took on Mali in the Round of 16, and lost to a team that has not won a match at all."

