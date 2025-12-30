Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup for the final Group C game against Uganda

Chelle expectedly rested some key players to manage their workload and give playing time to fringe players

Nigeria is through to the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after winning their opening two matches

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face the Cranes of Uganda in the final group game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will face the East African team at Complexe Sportif de Fes at 5 pm, while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will lock horns with the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Rabat simultaneously.

As noted by NFF, the Super Eagles are through to the next round and need at least a draw to confirm their spot as Group C winners, while other teams still have a chance to make it to the round of 16.

Chelle announces Super Eagles XI

As seen on Super Eagles' official X page, Chelle confirmed his XI to face Uganda and opted to rotate his squad for the final group match.

The rotation is to refresh some key players and help others avoid suspension ahead of the knockout stage, while giving playing time to other players.

Victor Osimhen unexpectedly starts and captains the team with Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi, the other players who started against Tunisia to keep their spots.

Raphael Onyedika, whom fans have been clamouring for to start, has his chance in midfield, while there is no place for Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The Franco-Malian manager hands Super Eagles debut to Ryan Alebiosu while Igoh Ogbu earns his first start at a major tournament for Nigeria.

Full XI: Francis Uzoho; Ryan Alebiosu, Igoh Ogbu, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze; Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon.

As noted by Al Jazeera, Uganda's head coach Paul Put opted to refresh his squad as well, giving Nigerian descent Uche Ikpeazu his full debut as the Cranes chase a win against the Super Eagles.

The Saint Johnstone forward relished the possibility of facing his fatherland, and has now been handed the opportunity to become a hero for Uganda.

Full XI: Denis Onyango; Kenneth Semakula, Toby Sibbick, Jordan Obita, Andy Aziizi Kayondo; Bobosi, Byaruhanga, Travis Mutyaba, Baba Alhassan; Denis Omedi, Uche Ikpeazu, Rogers Mato

Where to watch Uganda vs Nigeria

