Ademola Lookman has sent a strong message to Mozambique ahead of their Round of 16 clash on Monday

The Super Eagles are unbeaten at AFCON 2025 after winning their first three games in the competition

Nigeria remains the most decorated AFCON nation, aiming for their 4th title and 18th quarter-final appearance

The Super Eagles are gearing up for a high-stakes Round of 16 clash against Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Monday night’s fixture at the Complexe Sportif de Fes represents another opportunity for Nigeria to extend their proud AFCON legacy and reach the quarter-finals for the 18th time.

Ademola Lookman has scored two goals and created two assists in three games for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The Mambas of Mozambique, competing in the knockout stages for the first time in history, are considered underdogs.

However, Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has issued a firm message to the Mambas ahead of the Round of 16 encounter, signalling that Nigeria is focused on bigger ambitions.

Lookman sends strong message to Mozambique

Ademola Lookman, who has been in sensational form for Nigeria during the group stage, registering two goals and two assists, was recently named in the AFCON Group Phase Best XI, per the CableNG.

Lookman was part of Nigeria's team that won a silver medal at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

While grateful for the recognition, Lookman made it clear that personal accolades are secondary to Nigeria’s overall objectives at AFCON this year.

“Yeah, we had a great run in the group stage and I am thankful to all who voted. The selection is not just for me, but for my entire teammates, because their efforts on the pitch contributed to my selection.

“However, this is not the vision for our team. We have set targets to accomplish here in Morocco, and we are nowhere near our targets yet,” Lookman said via theNFF.com.

The warning underscores Nigeria’s intent to dominate the knockout phase and maintain their status as Africa’s most decorated national team, with three AFCON titles, five silver medals, and eight bronze finishes over the competition’s 69-year history, per CAF Online.

Nigeria should be wary of Mozambique

While Nigeria enters the knockout clash with confidence, Mozambique carries momentum from a historic qualification as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.

The Mambas recorded a landmark 3-2 victory over Gabon and pushed Cameroon hard in a narrow defeat, proving they are not a team to be underestimated.

Nigeria’s Eric Chelle and Mozambique’s Chiquinho Conde have kept their tactical plans under wraps, ensuring that the game will be fiercely contested on the pitch.

The Super Eagles’ perfect group-stage run, scoring eight goals and conceding four across three matches, demonstrates their attacking depth.

Yet Mozambique’s fearless approach echoes past AFCON shocks, notably Tunisia’s Round of 16 upset over Nigeria in Garoua four years ago.

Lookman and the Super Eagles will aim to combine their experience and tactical discipline to neutralise the Mambas’ threat while advancing Nigeria’s bid for a fourth AFCON crown in Morocco.

