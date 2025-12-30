All 16 participants for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages have been confirmed despite pending matches

Egypt were the first team to progress, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria were the first to progress with nine points

Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Botswana have all been confirmed eliminated

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is entering full gear as the 16 participants for the knockout stages have been confirmed, with matches left to go in some groups.

The Pharaohs of Egypt were the first team to reach the Round of 16 after winning their opening matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa before drawing Angola.

Nigeria were the first team to finish with nine maximum points after their 2-1 win over Tanzania, 3-2 win over Tunisia and 3-1 win over Uganda.

Algeria is the only other team that can win all three matches as the Desert Foxes are set to face Equatorial Guinea in their final Group E match.

Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Botswana have all been eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

Full list of qualified teams

According to CAF Online, Egypt were the first team to reach the Round of 16, progressing after their controversial 2-1 win over South Africa.

As noted by NFF, Nigeria became the second team to reach the knockout stage after winning their first two matches and topped it off by beating Uganda in the final game.

Riyad Mahrez powered Algeria to win their first two matches, thus booking their spot in the knockout stage. Bafana Bafana picked the fourth spot after beating rivals Zimbabwe.

Host nation Morocco was the fifth team to join the knockout stage train and was joined by Mali from Group A, while Tunisia and Tanzania also progressed from Group C.

Groups D, E and F have all produced their qualified teams, though where each team finishes and who they will meet in the round of 16 is still up for grabs.

Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin qualified from Group D. Gernot Rohr's side qualified after beating Botswana, despite their penalty controversy in the loss to DR Congo.

Burkina Faso and Sudan joined Algeria as the qualified teams in Group C. Ghanaian head coach Kwesi Appiah led the Sudanese to a historic qualification.

Defending champions, the Elephants of Ivory Coast, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Mozambique, which beat Gabon, have all made it to the next round in Group F.

East African dreamers, Tanzania has landed a tough draw against the host nation, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, in the only confirmed match of the knockout stage so far.

