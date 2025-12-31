Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has reacted to the recent change of AFCON from two to a four-year cycle

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year claims that the change alters the tradition of the tournament for the fans

The sudden change has received backlash from all quarters, but CAF is determined to push it through regardless

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has reacted to the recent change in the calendar of the Africa Cup of Nations starting from 2028.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced during his opening press conference ahead of the start of AFCON 2025 in Morocco that the tournament will move to a four-year cycle.

Ademola Lookman criticises CAF's decision to change AFCON's schedule. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

CAF later confirmed in a statement that the 2027 edition in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will go ahead as planned and another edition in 2028, 2032 and so on.

The news expectedly received backlash from the fans, media, coaches, players and stakeholders, most of whom claimed it uproots the tradition of the competition.

Lookman reacts to AFCON change

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has joined the antagonist voices against the change of the tournament, describing it as a shame to the continent.

“The decision has been made, we can’t really change it,” Lookman told Ademola Victor TV. “It is a shame as Africans are not able to get the tournament every two years like we are used to. It is a disappointment.”

As noted by Soccernet, to fill the gap opened up by shifting the tournament’s calendar to four years, CAF introduced the African Nations League, starting in 2029.

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year shifted his focus to Nigeria’s quest for a fourth continental crown at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

He claimed that the Super Eagles are not scared of any opponent and do not have a preference for their knockout stage opponent, but are confused on winning.

“Three wins from three games, nine points. It's positive for us, going in the right direction, and we want to continue this way. We want to continue winning games,” he said.

“We want to continue to face everybody in this competition because if you want to win a tournament, you have to face the best. We're looking forward to the next test that comes ahead.”

Ademola Lookman trains ahead of Super Eagles' knockout fixtures. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“No team you want to avoid, that's just the reality. I have respect for everybody, but if you want to win a tournament, you have to play the best,” he added.

Lookman has been one of the standout players for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. His two goals and two assists against Tanzania and Tunisia helped secure the win, helping Nigeria reach the knockout stage.

Lookman sets AFCON record

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman set a new record at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after recording eight goal contributions over two tournaments.

The Atalanta forward has the most goal contributions over the 2023 and 2025 editions, more than any other Super Eagles star, including Victor Osimhen.

