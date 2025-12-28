Ademola Lookman has set a new AFCON record after his MOTM display for the Super Eagles against Tunisia

The 28-year-old registered a goal and two assists against the Carthage Eagles as Nigeria booked a place in the round of 16 in Morocco

Lookman has continued to silence critics with his performance, including Primate Elijah Ayodele, who predicted the Atalanta star would have an underwhelming AFCON

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has etched his name in recent AFCON history with a standout performance for Nigeria in their 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

The Atalanta star was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM) as he had a hand in all of Nigeria's three goals, scoring one and assisting two goals.

Ademola Lookman salutes Super Eagles fans after his goal against Tunisia.Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman sets new AFCON history

Lookman's latest performance has seen him set a new AFCON record over the last two tournaments. According to Opta, Lookman has scored and assisted eight goals in nine AFCON matches.

He has scored five goals and registered three assists in the last two AFCON tournaments, which is more than any other player in the last two editions.

This means that Lookman has outperformed every other player in the last two AFCON tournaments, and he is quietly but convincingly making the difference for the Super Eagles.

Breakdown of Ademola Lookman's goals at AFCON

Ademola Lookman first announced himself as the new AFCON king during the 2023 tournament. He played a key role in the Super Eagles' run to the final, scoring three goals and grabbing one assist.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal against Tunisia. Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

His goals came in Nigeria's 2-0 win against Cameroon in the round of 16, where he scored a brace, and in the 1-0 win against Angola in the quarter-final.

Lookman's solitary assist in the tournament came in Nigeria's first game, providing the assist for Victor Osimhen in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

Fast forward to the current AFCON, and Lookman has picked up right where he left off with two goals and two assists to his name already.

Lookman's numbers look even more impressive, going by how physically demanding AFCON matches are. The 28-year-old has continued to silence his critics, one of whom is Primate Elijah Ayodele, who predicted the Atalanta star would have an underwhelming AFCON.

The renowned cleric and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has faced public criticism following his prophecy about Ademola Lookman, which appears to be different from what is happening in Morocco.

Eric Chelle reacts to Ademola Lookman's brilliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Ademola Lookman's brilliance helped Nigeria reach the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to Chelle, he is happy with what he saw from his players despite how the match ended. Nigeria almost threw away a three-goal lead.

Chelle described the Super Eagles' performance as an improvement from their first game against Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng