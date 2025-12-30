Uganda head coach Paul Put has fired a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON 2025 clash

Group C will be decided as Uganda faces Nigeria in Fez, and Tunisia takes on Tanzania in Rabat simultaneously

The Super Eagles are through to the next round and need only one point to finish at the top of Group C

Uganda national team head coach Paul Put has sent a strong message to Nigeria ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash on December 30, 2025, at Complexe Sportif de Fes.

AFCON 2025 Group C is set for the final match, with Uganda facing Nigeria in Fez and Tanzania and Tunisia slugging it out in Medina at 5 pm Nigerian time.

One more team will join Nigeria in the knockout stage in the direct qualification, with the possibility of a third as one of the best third-placed teams

Paul Put sends message to Nigeria

Uganda's head coach, Paul Put, believes that his team can defeat the Super Eagles if they approach the match with a confident mentality, and if their players, including Uche Ikpeazu, who is of Nigerian descent, give their best.

“We are facing a very good team, finalists in the last African edition, and they have shown their quality again. I hope the players will give their very best tomorrow. It will be hard, it will be difficult, but at this level everything is still possible,” he told CAF Online.

“To face Nigeria, you have to come off the pitch with confidence, because if you are not confident, it becomes very complicated.

“I think the players will perform at the same level they showed against Tanzania. We go into this game with full confidence.”

History shows that Uganda will be a tough nut to crack for the Super Eagles, as the NFF describes the Cranes as difficult customers.

The two countries have met eight times, with the East Africans holding the upper hand, with four wins to Nigeria's two, while two matches have ended in a draw.

They have met only once at the Africa Cup of Nations in the semi-final of the 1978 tournament hosted by Ghana, and it was the Cranes who progressed with a 2-1 win.

However, Nigeria's current team and the momentum at this tournament could prove decisive as Eric Chelle’s men want to maintain their winning spirit.

How Group C could be decided

Nigeria have sealed their qualification to the next round and only need a draw against Uganda to safely top the group, or could afford to lose if Tunisia do not beat Tanzania.

The Carthage Eagles need a win to ensure their qualification, or a draw if Nigeria stops Uganda from winning. Tanzania and Uganda need all three points with a good goal margin to qualify in second place and a playoff spot.

Where to watch Uganda vs Nigeria

Legit.ng reported the TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Uganda vs Nigeria in the final Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigerians can catch the matches on DStv's dedicated SuperSport channels 202, 204, 252 and 254, while Francophone countries should tune in to Canal+ Afrique.

