The Nigerian football community lost some of its iconic former football stars in 2025, most of whom were ill

AFCON 1980 heroes Christian Chukwu and Charles, and 1998 World Cup star Peter Rufai, passed away this year

Former NPFL star and Vipers SC forward Abubakar Lawal died under mysterious conditions in Uganda

Nigerian football lost some of its fraternal members this year, the majority of whom battled with long-term illnesses before succumbing to death.

The heroes of Nigerian football’s early success in the 1980s and 1990 fell victim to the unfortunate hands of death this year, shaking the entire football community.

Super Eagles stars pay tribute to Peter Rufai before their match against Rwanda. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

As always, there were discussions around the Federal Government and the Nigeria Football Federation abandoning most of these heroes of the past.

Legit.ng looks at five selected Nigerian players who passed away in 2025.

Nigerian players who died in 2025

1. Moses Effiong

Effiong was the first member of the Nigerian football community to die this year at the age of 65. The AFCON 1980 winning squad member passed away in the United States after a prolonged battle with illness. He also featured at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

2. Abubakar Lawal

Nigerian striker Lawal died under mysterious conditions in Uganda. He was playing for Vipers SC at the time of his death. Ahmed Musa requested an official investigation into the circumstances of his death.

3. Christian Chukwu

Chairman Christian Chukwu passed away in Enugu in April at the age of 74 after a reported prolonged battle with illness. He was the captain of Nigeria's first AFCON triumph in 1980 and also coached the Super Eagles.

There were reports of abandonment by the Nigerian government and also reports of owed wages during his time as the head coach of the national team, which the NFF denied.

4. Charles Bassey

Bassey was also a member of the triumphant 1980 squad. He died at 71 in his hometown, Eket, in Akwa-Ibom State, on the same day as his captain, Christian Chukwu. According to the NFF, he was the ninth member of the AFCON 1980 winners to pass away, the third in 2025.

Legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away at 61 in July. Photo by Tony Marshall/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

5. Peter Rufai

Legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away on July 3, 2025, at the age of 61, on the same day as Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. He had a long battle with illness before succumbing to cardiac arrest at a Lagos hospital.

6. Ayo Ogunlana

Ogunlana was one of the best Nigerian midfielders during the 80s and 90s and featured at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria lost the final to Algeria. According to The Nation, he died shortly after his morning walk.

7. Lawrence Okonji

Lawrence Okonji passed away at 83 on November 15, 2025. He was one of the early Green Eagles stars and featured for the Nigerian national team. He transitioned into coaching and managed clubs in Nigeria and Benin Republic.

8. Okwuchukwu Waobikeze

Nigeria lost another football legend days after Peter Rufai’s death in July. Okwuchukwu Waobikeze had a short stint with the Super Eagles and played for Sharks FC, BCC Lions and Heartland.

Footballers who died in 2025

Legit.ng reported about Diogo Jota and other footballers who passed away in 2025 as the sport witnessed some tragic events in the year ending.

The Liverpool forward is the most high-profile death after passing away in a fatal car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva in the Zamora region of Spain.

Source: Legit.ng