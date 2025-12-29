A former Super Eagles goalkeeper has singled out one player who stood out against Tunisia at the 2025 AFCON

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has highlighted one player who delivered an outstanding performance against Tunisia in Nigeria’s second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated the Carthage Eagles 3-2 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, heading home a cross from Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen breaks his AFCON goal drought against Tunisia on December 27, 2025, at the Fez Stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 50th minute, also heading in Lookman’s corner to score his first international goal.

Lookman extended the advantage in the 67th minute with his second goal of the tournament, per BBC.

Tunisia pulled one back in the 74th minute through FC Lorient defender Montassar Talbi, who headed in a free kick, while Ali Abdi later converted a penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel was penalised for handball in the box.

Akpeyi praises Osimhen

Former Nigerian international, Daniel Akpeyi, has hailed Victor Osimhen for his valuable contribution in the match against Tunisia.

According to Daily Post, the former Chippa United goalkeeper said the Super Eagles has preformed well by qualifying for the next round with a game to spare.

The 39-year-old explained that Osimhen was tracking back to the backline whenever the defenders were in trouble and under pressure. He said:

"I think the Super Eagles of Nigeria have done well in the AFCON 2025. I want to congratulate them for topping their group and qualifying for the Round of 16, which is a huge one for Victor Osimhen.

"Osimhen pulled his sleeves up, and he has fought very well like a warrior because there was a point when he was running from attack to defence, even running past the midfielder.

"That is the extent to which he has passion for the team and wants the team to succeed."

The 2019 AFCON bronze medallist said the Tunisians nearly broke the hearts of Nigerians in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Victor Osimhen scores from a header during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes Stadium, Fes, Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

The former Heartland FC goalkeeper added that securing all three points against the Carthage Eagles was crucial. He said:

"During the last 15 minutes, our hearts almost dropped in our hands because of the attacking prowess of the Tunisians and the substituted players did not give us what we expected.

"We're able to get three points, which is very important."

Nigeria will face Uganda in their last Group C match on Tuesday, December 30, per Sofa Score.

