Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to rotate his starting lineup against the Cranes of Uganda

Nigeria has already secured qualification to the next round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Chelle remains tight-lipped over his selection amid calls from Nigerians to give fringe players minutes

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is expected to rotate his squad when Nigeria faces the Cranes of Uganda in the final Group C game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria secured qualification to the knockout stages after the 3-2 win over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on matchday two, giving the chance to rest players for the third game.

Eric set to rotate Super Eagles squad against Uganda. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, during his pre-match conference at Complexe Sportif de Fes, did not give many details away as to what his team selection or game plan would be.

“The competition is not only for the starting 11; everybody deserves a chance to play and show what they can offer the team,” he said as quoted by NFF.

“Sometimes, a player who makes a cameo appearance can change the outcome of games and even win a tournament. For me, I want to present the best team every time.”

Legit.ng looks at five Super Eagles players who could earn their first start at AFCON 2025 against Uganda.

Players who could start vs Uganda

1. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

Nigerians have been pushing for the Inter Milan-owned midfielder to get minutes at the tournament, and with Nigeria only needing a point tomorrow against Uganda, his chance could finally arrive, having impressed during the pre-AFCON friendly against Egypt.

2. Raphael Onyedika

Onyedika is one of the most impressive Nigerian players in Europe, plying his trade in the UEFA Champions League for Club Brugge. However, he has struggled for minutes under Chelle and could finally earn his start against the Cranes.

3. Francis Uzoho

According to FlashScore, Uzoho was named in the final 28-man squad because of Maduka Okoye’s withdrawal. The 2018 FIFA World Cup goalie was the first to arrive in camp, and with Stanley Nwabali's fitness worries, he could be the next man in goal.

Eric Chelle faces selection headache ahead of Uganda clash. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

4. Ryan Alebiosu

Alebiosu is an impressive young right-back who has taken the EFL Championship by storm. He was invited after Ola Aina failed to recover in time from his hamstring injury. Fans have pushed for the Arsenal academy graduate to get minutes, and it could finally arrive against Uganda.

5. Paul Onuachu

Onuachu's impressive form with Trabzonspor earned him a return to the Super Eagles ahead of Tolu Arokodare. He came off the bench to replace Victor Osimhen against Tanzania, but was an unused substitute against Tunisia. He could start against Uganda, partnering Akor Adams to give Osimhen a rest.

Honourable mentions: Chidozie Awaziem, Moses Simon.

Chelle confirms injury doubts

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle confirmed three Super Eagles stars who are doubtful of facing the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday due to injury.

The manager name-dropped Victor Osimhen, Frank Onyeka and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the three players with issues, while others have minor fitness concerns.

