AFCON 2025: Inside the Prize Money Super Eagles Earned After Qualifying for Round of 16
The Super Eagles of Nigeria became only the second team to qualify for the knock-out stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 following a 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.
The victory not only sent Nigeria into the Round of 16 but also guaranteed the team a financial reward from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Nigeria secures N1.28bn financial reward from CAF
By sealing qualification into the Round of 16, the Super Eagles have earned $800,000 (N1.28bn) from CAF. It is the first financial milestone for Nigeria in the tournament as they aim to secure more money if they go all the way to the final of AFCON 2025.
In a meeting on Saturday, December 20, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe announced a 43% increase in prize money from the 2023 edition for the winner of the 2025 tournament.
According to Motsepe, the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will receive $10 million in prize money (N16bn), an increase from the prize money at AFCON 2023, which was $7 million (N11.2bn)
The AFCON 2025 prize rewards increase at every stage of the tournament. Teams that reach the quarterfinals are assured $1.3 million (N2bn), while semi-finalists will earn $2.5 million each (N4bn).
The runner-up is set to receive $4 million (N6.4bn), which is $6 million less than the prize money for the winner. This is set to make the final not just a contest for continental glory but also a major financial incentive.
Here’s the full breakdown of AFCON 2025 prize money:
Champion: $10 million
Runner-up: $4 million
Semi-finalists: $2.5 million each
Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million each
Round of 16: $800,000
Best third-placed teams in the group stage: $700,000
Fourth place in each group: $500,000
In total, CAF will distribute $35 million (N56bn) during the AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco, Bein Sports reports.
This comes as a big economic boost for both established national teams and emerging football nations.
The Super Eagles are still disappointed about missing out on the World Cup and the big paycheck that comes with participating in the tournament, to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
FIFA recently announced that the winner of the World Cup next year will receive a whopping $50 million, up from $42 million prize money in Qatar 2022.
The runners-up will receive $33 million, while the third-place will take $29 million. The fourth-placed team will receive $27 million, while each quarter-finalist will receive $19 million. Those who exit at the round of 16 will receive $15 million, and those who depart at the round of 32 will be gifted $11 million.
