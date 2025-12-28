Nigeria's Round of 16 qualification at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 has guaranteed the team billions of naira

The Super Eagles secured qualification to the last 16 after beating Tunisia 3-2 to top Group C with six points from two games

CAF is expected to distribute $35 million (N56bn) in prize money across the tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria became only the second team to qualify for the knock-out stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 following a 3-2 win against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

The victory not only sent Nigeria into the Round of 16 but also guaranteed the team a financial reward from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A Super Eagles fan expresses joy during Nigeria vs Tunisia, Nigerian players pose for a team photo before their match against Tunisia. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto, Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria secures N1.28bn financial reward from CAF

By sealing qualification into the Round of 16, the Super Eagles have earned $800,000 (N1.28bn) from CAF. It is the first financial milestone for Nigeria in the tournament as they aim to secure more money if they go all the way to the final of AFCON 2025.

In a meeting on Saturday, December 20, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe announced a 43% increase in prize money from the 2023 edition for the winner of the 2025 tournament.

According to Motsepe, the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will receive $10 million in prize money (N16bn), an increase from the prize money at AFCON 2023, which was $7 million (N11.2bn)

The AFCON 2025 prize rewards increase at every stage of the tournament. Teams that reach the quarterfinals are assured $1.3 million (N2bn), while semi-finalists will earn $2.5 million each (N4bn).

The runner-up is set to receive $4 million (N6.4bn), which is $6 million less than the prize money for the winner. This is set to make the final not just a contest for continental glory but also a major financial incentive.

Here’s the full breakdown of AFCON 2025 prize money:

Champion: $10 million

Runner-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists: $2.5 million each

Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million each

Round of 16: $800,000

Best third-placed teams in the group stage: $700,000

Fourth place in each group: $500,000

In total, CAF will distribute $35 million (N56bn) during the AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco, Bein Sports reports.

This comes as a big economic boost for both established national teams and emerging football nations.

Victor Osimhen applauds Super Eagles supporters after Nigeria books their place at AFCON 2025 Round of 16. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are still disappointed about missing out on the World Cup and the big paycheck that comes with participating in the tournament, to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA recently announced that the winner of the World Cup next year will receive a whopping $50 million, up from $42 million prize money in Qatar 2022.

The runners-up will receive $33 million, while the third-place will take $29 million. The fourth-placed team will receive $27 million, while each quarter-finalist will receive $19 million. Those who exit at the round of 16 will receive $15 million, and those who depart at the round of 32 will be gifted $11 million.

Eric Chelle reacts to Ademola Lookman's brilliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria reached the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle expressed happiness with his players' performance despite how the match ended, as Nigeria almost threw away a three-goal lead.

According to Chelle, the Super Eagles' performance against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia was better than the display against Tanzania in their first match of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng