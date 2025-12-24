Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has issued a statement over his commentary during the Nigeria versus Tanzania match

The three-time AFCON winners defeated the Taifa Stars 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday night, December 23

Nigerian football fans have fired back at the former Juventus star over his choice of words toward his fellow countrymen

Sunday Oliseh has issued a strong statement following criticism of his commentary on Nigeria’s match against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON champions produced an impressive performance in their opening fixture, securing a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday night, December 23.

Goals from Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman overturned Charles Mombwa’s strike, moving the Super Eagles to second place in Group C, per Sofa Score.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh is one of the commentators for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: VI Images.

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh opens up on constructive honesty

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh stated that he provided an honest analysis of the Nigeria vs. Tanzania match.

In a viral tweet on X, the 1994 AFCON winner noted that he has dedicated over four decades of his life to the development of Nigerian football. He said:

"I am deeply saddened by the recent suggestions on social media that my analysis of the Super Eagles’ performance against Tanzania stems from a lack of support for the team.

"​For nearly 40 years, I have dedicated my life and career to the progress of Nigerian football. While my professional duty requires impartiality and objective critique, my heart remains firmly with the players and Coach Eric Chelle.

"Constructive honesty is not a sign of dislike; it is a tool for improvement born out of a desire to see our nation succeed."

The former Borussia Dortmund star had been accused of supporting Eric Chelle and his coaching staff.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medallist urged Nigerians to rally behind the Super Eagles as they pursue their fourth AFCON title. He said:

"​Just recently, I was accused of being "too supportive" of the coaching staff. To now be accused of the opposite suggests a misunderstanding of my role as an analyst. My loyalty to the Green and White is unwavering and requires no defense.

Sunday Oliseh releases a statement following his commentary on the Nigeria and Tanzania match during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: VI Images.

Source: Getty Images

"​Let us move past these distractions and unite in our support for the players. ​God bless Nigeria."

Nigeria will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second match on Saturday, December 27, per ESPN.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled Nigerians’ reactions to Sunday Oliseh’s statement following the backlash over the Nigeria vs Tanzania match. Read them below:

@yamasambo said:

"Oliseh, I listened to your commentary during the match and at some points I felt you went overboard with your remarks. Impartial analyses should be laced with a tinge of nationalism but I felt you were pandering to satisfying non- Nigerians."

@greatjoe01 wrote:

"Oga, you've been one of my favourite ex-internationals of our nation because of your frankness on many issues.

"But you see that commentary of yesterday's match, I'll suggest you go back and listen to it from start to end. I know next game you'll do better."

@PAPICHINOof300 added:

"Your analysis yesterday of the super eagles wasn't spot on, you sounded like you had an issue with osimen, when the opposite commentator tried to praise his achievement at Napoli you went mute. Oliseh you need to change."

Oliseh snubs Lookman, Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has ignored the performances of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman while hailing a debutant following Nigeria’s clash with Tanzania on Tuesday night, December 23.

The former Super Eagles coach commended the work rate of Sevilla forward Akor Adams.

Source: Legit.ng