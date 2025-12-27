Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has fired a warning shot at Nigeria ahead of their AFCON 2025 clash

The Carthage Eagles will face the Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fez later today, December 27

Trabelsi admitted that qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not give his side an edge over the three-time AFCON winners

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has sent a clear message ahead of their Group C clash against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Carthage Eagles opened their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Uganda’s Cranes, with Elias Achouri scoring a brace after Ellyes Skhiri had given Tunisia an early lead.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles edged past a stubborn Tanzania side 2-1, thanks to goals from defender Semi Ajayi and winger Ademola Lookman.

Sami Trabelsi speaking during a press conference ahead of the encounter between Nigeria and Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Trabelsi vows to stop Nigeria

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has set his sights on qualifying for the Round of 16 as leaders of Group C.

According to Foot Africa, the ex-international admitted that Nigeria is one of the strongest teams in Africa.

The 57-year-old expressed optimism about securing three points when both teams square up at the Complexe Sportif de Fez. He said:

"Playing against Nigeria after beating Uganda is a big motivation for the players and gives them greater confidence.

"Tunisia is facing one of the strongest national teams in Africa, we are determined to achieve a positive result that will help us qualify for the Round of 16 before the final group match against Tanzania."

The CS Sfaxien legend pointed out that his team is one of the most disciplined, warning that the tournament is demanding. He said:

"The most important thing is for my players to maintain focus and discipline on the pitch and build on the winning spirit within the team.

"The journey in the AFCON is still long, we must move step by step without thinking too far ahead.

"We don't change a winning team? The players who have been performing well deserve to play again. However, each match has its own reality on the field, and I'm not one of those who change excessively."

Ellyes Skhiri during the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations Group C match between Tunisia and Uganda in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to Webdo, Trabelsi vowed to cage the attacking force of the Super Eagles, led by Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. He said:

"Tunisia is known for a collective approach both defensively and in the attack. We will decisively deal with all their (Nigeria) players, and all their stars present at the AFCON."

Meanwhile, the match between Nigeria and Tunisia will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels 252 and 254 on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC 2 for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

Wilfred Ndidi sends message to Tunisia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wilfred Ndidi sent a message to Tunisia ahead of their second Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles midfielder and captain warned that Nigeria will focus on themselves and that they have a game plan for the Carthage Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng