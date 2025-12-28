Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman sent a bold message to Nigerians after winning the Man of the Match award against Tunisia

The Atalanta forward recorded a goal and two assists as Nigeria defeated the Carthage Eagles 3–2 at the 2025 AFCON

The 28-year-old has now registered a combined total of five goals and three assists across his last two major tournaments

Nigeria sports journalist Abdul Momoh said Ademola Lookman remains one of the best players in the tournament

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman sent a strong message to Nigerians following Nigeria’s 3–2 victory over Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday night, December 27.

Lookman delivered a standout performance to inspire the Super Eagles to a place in the Round of 16 of the continental tournament and emerged as the Man of the Match.

The Atalanta star registered two assists and scored a goal before Tunisia mounted a late push in the final 15 minutes.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring Nigeria's third goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring just before halftime, heading home a cross from Lookman.

Lookman then turned provider again early in the second half, delivering a superb corner kick for captain Wilfred Ndidi to head home in the 50th minute, before the winger added Nigeria’s third goal in the 67th minute to make it 3-0.

Tunisia reduced the deficit when Montassar Talbi headed in Hannibal Mejbri’s free kick from the left flank in the 74th minute, before Ali Abdi converted from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Keep supporting us - Lookman

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the team after they secured qualification for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral post on X, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year emphasised that the Super Eagles are moving in the right direction to claim the AFCON title.

The Atalanta star acknowledged that Nigeria played well overall but struggled towards the end, which led to conceding two late goals. He said:

“Keep supporting us. The team really needs the country behind them. Keep on driving us and yeah, keep supporting us. Thank you.”

“The Super Eagles are in the right direction. I think against Tunisia, we’re outstanding from the first half into the second half, and then, you know, they had a spell in which they scored two goals.

“But apart from that, we were very good today.”

Ademola Lookman during the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) Group C match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Morocco.

Lookman has scored five goals and registered three assists in the last two AFCON tournaments, per Transfermarkt.

Lookman was superb - Momoh

Nigeria sports journalist Abdul Momoh has hailed Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman for his explosive performance versus Tunisia.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng from Morocco, Momoh said the Atalanta winger remains one of the most consistent Super Eagles players since breaking into the national team. He said:

"Watching Ademola Lookman gave me joy. The Atalanta winger was awesome against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, scoring one goal and two assists.

"If he continues this way, he might be one of the greatest wingers to represent the country."

