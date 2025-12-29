Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after 18 matches in the 2025/26 season

Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa are the three teams in the title race with three points between them

Club World Cup champions Chelsea has slipped away from the race after winning one match in December

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League champions after 18 matches and as teams prepare for the final match of 2025.

Manchester United opened the matchday with a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United, thanks to fullback Patrick Dorgu’s first goal for the club.

Manchester City temporarily moved to the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before Arsenal reclaimed its lead with a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Aston Villa sustained the pressure on City and Arsenal at the top of the table with a comeback win over Chelsea to extend their winning run to 11 matches.

Liverpool moved back into the top four on the Premier League table, with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Diogo Jota derby, condemning Wolves to their 12th straight loss.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer predicts that Arsenal remains the overwhelming favourite to win the Premier League title.

The supercomputer gives the Gunners a 64.87% chance to win the title this season as they remain firmly in contention for the fourth consecutive season.

Manchester City, which is two points behind Arsenal have a 26.66% chance to upset the Gunners once again and reclaim their title from Liverpool.

Aston Villa have a 7.85% chance of winning the title after their recent form, while Liverpool has 0.85% chance after their resurgence and Chelsea with a minute 0.07% chance.

All other teams including Manchester United are statistically out of the title race at this point, unless something drastic happens on both ends of the table.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool are on course to be England’s representatives in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal is almost guaranteed a spot with a 99.76% chance, while the other teams have 90%+ chance, except Liverpool with 61.41% chance and Chelsea with 21.95% chance.

Manchester United, despite being levelled on points with Chelsea and three points behind Liverpool, have a better chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League than the UCL.

Wolves is guaranteed to be relegated with a 99.83% chance with two points after 18 games, and even Chelsea in fifth still has a 0.03% chance of getting relegated as they are yet to cross the mythical 40 points benchmark.

As noted by Reuters, Wolves set the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League season with 18 games and could match the record for most losses in a calendar year (26) set by Ipswich in 1994 if they lose to Manchester United.

