Spanish international Lamine Yamal, became the youngest player in La Liga history to reach 100 appearances

The Barcelona winger has continued to break records, scoring a total of 14 goals and nine assists in the 2025/26 season

The 2024 Golden Boy winner also created a record by becoming the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history

Spanish international Lamine Yamal made his 100th La Liga appearance during Barcelona's match against Espanyol at Camp on Saturday, April 11.

The two-time La Liga U23 Player of the Season reached the milestone at just 18 years and 272 days old, becoming the youngest player in history to hit 100 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to reach 100 appearances in La Liga. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal surpasses the previous record held by Raul Gonzalez, who was 19 years old when he reached the mark.

The 2025 UEFA Nations League silver medallist has already registered 14 goals and created nine assists this season, per Transfermarkt.

The Catalans headed into the derby with a strong record against Espanyol, remaining unbeaten in their last 29 La Liga meetings with their city rivals.

Fans react to Yamal's record

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following his record-breaking appearance against Espanyol on Saturday, April 11. Read them below:

@tapso7 said:

"He'll soon be the youngest player to get knocked out in the quarterfinals in the UCL 😂😂😂."

@Sonkosec wrote:

"All the records he's broken at just 18, honestly, hats off."

@shaze91psg added:

"But his team is a brake on his development—it's a Barça in reconstruction.

"We need to build around him, but do they have the means for that?"

@DodosThoughts said:

"This is why he can’t get benched. World class players will play and find ways to win. If they want to take him off at halftime, that’s fine. But put the game away early and then rest for the champions."

Yamal inspires Barcelona to beat Espanyol

Lamine Yamal scored a goal and created two assists as Barcelona defeated Espanyol 4-1 at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona forwards, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford score against Espanyol in the La Liga match. Photo by: Pedro Salado.

Source: Getty Images

In the 9th minute, Ferran Torres scored with a headed effort to give Barcelona the lead, with the assist coming from Yamal.

The Spanish forward doubled the lead with a bottom-corner finish, with Yamal completing a double assist on his 100th LaLiga appearance.

In the 56th minute, Pol Lozano came through for the visitors to ignite their hopes before Lamine Yamal compounded their woes in the 87th minute.

Two minutes later, England international Marcus Rashford sealed the victory for the Catalans as they fully punished rivals Real Madrid's draw against Girona on Friday, per ESPN.

Yamal surpasses Ronaldo, Messi in latest rankings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has officially stepped into the spotlight, dethroning legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a way that signals a changing of the guard in world football.

According to Transfermarkt’s latest player valuation, the 17-year-old winger is now the most valuable footballer on the planet, valued at a staggering €200 million.

Source: Legit.ng