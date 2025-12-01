Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal held 10-man Chelsea to a draw

The most anticipated match of the week ended in a draw at Stamford Bridge, and Arsenal maintained their lead

Liverpool returned to winning ways at West Ham, while Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in London,

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner this season after Arsenal held 10-man Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo was sent off in the 35th minute after a rash tackle on Mikel Merino, but Enzo Maresca maintained composure and didn't make any panic substitutions.

Chelsea players after Trevoh Chalobah's opening goal against Arsenal. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea continued to be the better side despite the numerical disadvantage, and it paid off when they took the lead in the 48th minute through Trevoh Chalobah.

As noted by the Premier League, the Gunners fought back 11 minutes later, and makeshift striker Mikel Merino headed home Bukayo Saka’s cross, the winger’s first Premier League assist in a year.

Liverpool returned to winning ways, beating West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium without Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian was an unused substitute.

Manchester United also left London with a win, coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount.

Manchester City beat Leeds United 3-2 thanks to Phil Foden’s early and late strikes, after a tough resistance from the newly-promoted team.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after 13 rounds of matches in the English top division.

Arsenal remains top of the table and the overwhelming favourite to win the title with a 78.69% chance of winning despite their shabby performance against 10-man Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men aim for a fourth time lucky this year, having finished second in three consecutive seasons, and have not won the title since 2004.

Manchester City climbed back to second, one point ahead of Chelsea and five behind Arsenal, and has a 11.43 chance of winning the title.

City in previous seasons have come from difficult positions to upset Arsenal and win the title, and could do that this year for the third time in four seasons.

Phil Foden after scoring a late winner for Manchester City against Leeds United. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, whose hierarchy reportedly has a target of another top-four finish, has a 4.16% chance of winning their first title since 2017.

Liverpool has a 1.92% chance of retaining their title, while Manchester United is predicted to finish outside of European places for the second consecutive season.

Sunderland’s strong start to the Premier League will help them avoid relegation, while fellow newcomers Leeds United and Burnley won't be so lucky.

Mysterious cat’s failed prediction

