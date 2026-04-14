Peter Obi vows to transform Nigeria's North with agricultural investment and development

He claims agriculture could surpass oil revenue for Nigeria's economy

Obi emphasizes the need for the government to focus on education, health, and security in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said nobody can do what he intends to do in the North if he becomes Nigeria’s president in 2027.

The former Anambra State governor described the North as Nigeria’s greatest asset.

The 2027 presidential aspirant said he will build and change the North for the good and productive use of the people and the nation.

Obi said his administration will make use of the vast and uncultivated land in the North for massive agriculture.

According to Obi, Nigeria can make more from agriculture than what the country makes from oil.

He stated this during an interview on a show on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the federal government needs to invest in critical areas in the North to secure the region.

“The vast, uncultivated land is our future. We can make more money as a country from agriculture than we make from oil, and it has to start immediately.

“If we want to secure the north today, we need to invest in critical areas: agriculture, education, and health.”

Reactions to Peter Obi's plan for North

@prinz86557067

His formate if he really does it, will work to some aspect in business and marketing, but it will not work in security am sure of this. But it will work for the common man more.

@Mrtheophilus87

This bombshell declaration of his prepared developmental intent for the north is the major substance of the interview.

@Franciscov75068

We, the Northerners, are eagerly waiting for you, Sir. This time it's you or nothing.

@tchidi_na

This one will be Jonathan 2.0. Go and build schools and companies in the North, while no road back to your hometown. To date no road to go to Otueke. But Jonathan built schools for almajeri.

@AkinyemiOluse20

Weere dey find votes from Northif Northerners vote for you make I bend. Northerners would rather vote for Tinubu. Northerners way like their oppressors.

Peter Obi opens up on switching parties.

Recall that Peter Obi explained his frequent political party switches due to members prioritising personal interests over principles.

Obi left APGA for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid destructive conflict with his successor, Willy Obiano.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 said he is open to changing parties multiple times to ensure genuine political reform.

2027 election: "Peter Obi is on top"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied Obi's potential victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

Rev. Eliyah's new prophecy warned of severe consequences if the upcoming election experiences rigging.

The Southeast-based cleric called for prayers to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Africa’s largest democracy.

Source: Legit.ng