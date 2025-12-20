Enzo Maresca has been banned for Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa after accumulating three yellow cards

Chelsea faces disciplinary action with a £50,000 fine following multiple yellow cards and staff cautions at Newcastle

Reece James’s free-kick helped Chelsea salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Saturday, December 20

Enzo Maresca will miss Chelsea’s upcoming Premier League match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 27.

The touchline ban comes after Maresca received his third yellow card of the season during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Enzo Maresca is set to be banned for Chelsea’s match against Aston Villa on December 27. Photo by Michael Steele

A manager is subject to a domestic touchline ban if sent off or if they accumulate three yellow cards across different matches.

This will be Maresca’s second touchline ban this season, following a previous suspension after celebrating Estevao Willian’s late winner against Liverpool in October, The Standard reports.

The Blues manager subsequently missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Maresca explained in his post-match press conference that his booking at St James’ Park resulted from disputing a yellow card shown to one of his players.

“I felt Newcastle had committed three identical fouls, none punished with yellow cards,” he said, highlighting his frustration with the referee’s decisions.

Chelsea to receive hefty fine

The Yellow card against Maresca marked his third caution this season, after bookings in September’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and last month’s 2-0 win at Burnley.

Chelsea’s overall discipline has come under scrutiny, with seven yellow cards issued to players and staff at Newcastle.

The Football Association (FA) has imposed a £50,000 fine and issued a warning to Chelsea following the incident.

This comes after an earlier £25,000 fine in September, which followed five yellow cards and a red card against Manchester United.

Such disciplinary issues have raised questions about Maresca’s and the Blues’ ability to manage on-field conduct consistently.

Chelsea salvage point with brilliant comeback

Despite a nightmare first half at Newcastle, Chelsea fought back to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw, BBC reports.

Chelsea players celebrate after pulling a goal back against Newcastle at St James Park. Photo by Andu Buchanan

Nick Woltemade’s brace inside the opening 20 minutes had put the Magpies firmly in control, leaving Chelsea in a challenging position.

However, the Blues responded in style during the second half as captain Reece James scored a world-class free-kick to kickstart the comeback before Joao Pedro added the equaliser, ensuring Chelsea left St James’ Park with a hard-earned point.

James led by example, demonstrating the resilience and fighting spirit that Maresca will miss from the touchline in the next match against Aston Villa.

The result, however, was not ideal for Chelsea’s Premier League ambitions as they slipped further down the table to fourth position, eight points behind Manchester City.

Chelsea fans attack Enzo Maresca

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea supporters have made their voices heard following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, and manager Enzo Maresca is at the centre of the storm.

After a week that had brought optimism with strong performances against Barcelona and Arsenal, the Blues returned to troubling defensive habits, leaving fans frustrated and questioning Maresca’s decision-making.

