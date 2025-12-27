Manchester City climb to the top of the Premier League after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Rayan Cherki scored a late winner, continuing Man City's eight-game winning streak across all competitions

Pep Guardiola has hailed Man City’s "unbelievable" mentality in a challenging away fixture

Manchester City have reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League following a tense 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Goals from Tijjani Reijnders and a late Rayan Cherki strike sealed the points for Guardiola’s side, extending their winning streak across all competitions to eight matches.

Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal to claim number one spot in the Premier League with their win over Nottingham Forest.

Source: Getty Images

Forest had threatened to derail Man City’s title ambitions when Omari Hutchinson cancelled out Reijnders' opener.

Despite their brilliant efforts, including strong performances from Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic, the hosts were unable to hold off Man City’s attacking threat.

According to BBC Sport, Cherki’s 83rd-minute strike ultimately ensured Manchester City emerged victorious, finding the corner from the edge of the box to secure the decisive goal.

Guardiola reacts after Man City’s win

Reijnders opened the scoring just three minutes after the break, steering a shot past Forest goalkeeper John Victor.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with Manchester City's win and has hailed his team's mentality.

Source: Getty Images

However, a defensive lapse six minutes later saw Hutchinson equalise, marking his first goal for Nottingham Forest after a slick build-up involving Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Man City pressed for a winner, with Phil Foden’s effort blocked by John Victor before Cherki finally delivered.

“We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today if we are not ready, then we do not win that game.

“The mentality was unbelievable, so I’m really pleased again for the guys,” Guardiola said after the win.

The result not only handed Man City three crucial points but also demonstrated their ability to grind out victories under pressure.

With Arsenal yet to play against Brighton, Manchester City have now moved into pole position in the title race, with 40 points from 18 games, one point ahead of the Gunners, as seen on Livescores.

Guardiola says Man City prepared mentally

Guardiola emphasised that Man City’s preparation and mindset were key factors in securing the victory.

The Spaniard highlighted the importance of mental readiness in a challenging away fixture during the winter period.

Man City’s win cuts the gap with Arsenal, who were previously six points ahead, and demonstrates their ability to handle pressure during the closing stages of the campaign.

As Cityzens continue their relentless push for the Premier League title, their mental resilience displayed at Nottingham Forest could prove decisive.

With stars like Cherki delivering in crucial moments, Guardiola’s side are firmly in the driver’s seat for this season’s Premier League title.

Guardiola sends warning to Arsenal

