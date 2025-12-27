July 3 was possibly the saddest day in football in 2025 when the world woke up to the news of Diogo Jota's death

Football, like life, did not have it all rosy in 2025; there were some low moments, some of which left the community mourning and fans in tears for weeks.

Some top football stars sadly passed away in 2025, with July 3 the hardest-hitting after the tragic losses of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

The football world continues to mourn Diogo Jota. Photo Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Many others passed away this year for different causes, from long-term illnesses to car accidents, gun violence and even as victims of war.

Legit.ng looks at some selected footballers who passed away in 2025.

Players who died in 2025

1. Diogo Jota

The most hurtful one in 2025. The world woke up to the news that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota had sadly passed away in a car accident in Cernadilla, in the Zamora region of Spain, in the early hours of July 3.

At 28, Jota was at the peak of his career and life, which was unfortunately cut short by a car accident after his Lamborghini Huracan veered off the road due to a tyre burst and caught fire, killing him and his brother Andre Silva.

The accident claimed the Portuguese star’s life 11 days after marrying his long-term girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children.

2. Andre Silva

Silva was the 25-year-old younger brother of Jota, who sadly passed away alongside him in the car accident. He was accompanying his brother to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England when the tragic incident happened, as noted by Goal.

3. Suleiman al-Obeid

Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid was a victim in the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza. He died after he was shot by Israeli forces while waiting for humanitarian aid. Mohamed Salah challenged UEFA over the conditions of his death.

4. Aaron Boupzenda

Former Gabonese international Aaron Boupzenda sadly passed away on April 16 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, where he was playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League, according to BBC Sport. He represented Gabon at AFCON 2021 and won the Turkish league Golden Boot in the same year.

Gabon footballer Aaron Boupendza dies in mysterious conditions in China. Photo by Guo Tianqui.

Source: Getty Images

5. Sinamandla Zondi

South African youngster Sinamandla Zondi tragically died after collapsing during the warm-up of a match in the country's second-tier league between Durban City and Milford FC. He was confirmed dead at the hospital.

6. Jonathan Gonzalez

The former Ecuadorian international footballer died as a victim of gun violence by suspected gangs in Ecuador in September. The 2015 Copa America squad member was one of the three players shot dead in the country in September.

