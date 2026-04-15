Nigerian business leader, Ayorinde Ejioye, has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council

He was selected based on his experience in business, leadership, and public service

The recognition reflects his sustained impact on business growth and leadership development

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Ayorinde Ejioye, Chief Operating Officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council.

Nigerian Business Leader Ayorinde Ejioye has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council. Photo: Gidi Real Estate.

Source: UGC

According to a statement by the company, Ejioye was accepted into the council on April 9 following a review process that assessed his professional achievements and leadership experience.

“The criteria for acceptance include a demonstrated track record of impacting business growth metrics, alongside notable personal and professional achievements, the statement read.

Selection based on experience and impact

According to the statement seen by Legit.ng, Ejioye’s selection was based on his track record across business, leadership development, and public service.

It noted that the council admits members who demonstrate measurable impact on business growth, alongside notable personal and professional accomplishments.

As a member of the Council, Ayorinde Ejioye will have access to a range of exclusive opportunities, including lifetime EXEC access — an integrated benefits platform designed

Access to global network and leadership platform

As a member of the council, Ejioye will gain access to a global network of business leaders and a range of exclusive benefits.

These include participation in private forums with other executives, opportunities to contribute articles and expert insights published on Forbes platforms, and access to professional support services.

The statement added that members are also provided with tools and resources aimed at enhancing leadership capacity and organisational influence.

Recognition of leadership contributions

The organisation described the appointment as a recognition of Ejioye’s sustained contributions to business development and leadership.

It added that his work has influenced organisational growth and supported the development of emerging leaders within his professional ecosystem.

The statement further noted that the recognition reflects an established standard in his career rather than a starting point.

This milestone does not define Ayorinde Ejioye’s trajectory; rather, it reflects a pattern of strategic leadership and sustained contribution to business growth and leadership development, the company added.

Ejioye will contribute to expert panels and publications on Forbes platforms. Photo: Gidi Real Estate.

Source: UGC

Four Nigerians make Forbes’ billionaire ranking in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to the latest 2026 ranking released by Forbes, four Nigerians made the list of billionaires: Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, and Femi Otedola.

Africa’s 23 billionaires are now worth a combined $126.7 billion. This represents a 21% increase from 2025 after they collectively added $20.3 billion to their net worth over the past year.

The Forbes ranking also highlights the entrepreneurial nature of wealth creation in Africa, with 14 of the 23 billionaires classified as self-made. Across Africa, South Africa has the highest number of billionaires on the list with seven individuals, followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four, and Morocco with three.

Source: Legit.ng