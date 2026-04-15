Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Business Leader Ayorinde Ejioye Inducted Into Forbes Business Council
Industry

Nigerian Business Leader Ayorinde Ejioye Inducted Into Forbes Business Council

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • Nigerian business leader, Ayorinde Ejioye, has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council
  • He was selected based on his experience in business, leadership, and public service
  • The recognition reflects his sustained impact on business growth and leadership development

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Ayorinde Ejioye, Chief Operating Officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council.

Ayorinde Ejioye, Chief Operating Officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, a foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Nigerian Business Leader Ayorinde Ejioye has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council. Photo: Gidi Real Estate.
Source: UGC

According to a statement by the company, Ejioye was accepted into the council on April 9 following a review process that assessed his professional achievements and leadership experience.

“The criteria for acceptance include a demonstrated track record of impacting business growth metrics, alongside notable personal and professional achievements, the statement read.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Selection based on experience and impact

According to the statement seen by Legit.ng, Ejioye’s selection was based on his track record across business, leadership development, and public service.

Read also

DBI, ITU begin capacity training to support 90,000km fibre optic project

It noted that the council admits members who demonstrate measurable impact on business growth, alongside notable personal and professional accomplishments.

As a member of the Council, Ayorinde Ejioye will have access to a range of exclusive opportunities, including lifetime EXEC access — an integrated benefits platform designed

Access to global network and leadership platform

As a member of the council, Ejioye will gain access to a global network of business leaders and a range of exclusive benefits.

These include participation in private forums with other executives, opportunities to contribute articles and expert insights published on Forbes platforms, and access to professional support services.

The statement added that members are also provided with tools and resources aimed at enhancing leadership capacity and organisational influence.

Recognition of leadership contributions

The organisation described the appointment as a recognition of Ejioye’s sustained contributions to business development and leadership.

It added that his work has influenced organisational growth and supported the development of emerging leaders within his professional ecosystem.

The statement further noted that the recognition reflects an established standard in his career rather than a starting point.

Read also

Excitement as Jerry Eze shortlists candidates nationwide for $525,000 business grant

This milestone does not define Ayorinde Ejioye’s trajectory; rather, it reflects a pattern of strategic leadership and sustained contribution to business growth and leadership development, the company added.
Ayorinde Ejioye, Chief Operating Officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, has been admitted into the Forbes Business Council.
Ejioye will contribute to expert panels and publications on Forbes platforms. Photo: Gidi Real Estate.
Source: UGC

Four Nigerians make Forbes’ billionaire ranking in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to the latest 2026 ranking released by Forbes, four Nigerians made the list of billionaires: Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, and Femi Otedola.

Africa’s 23 billionaires are now worth a combined $126.7 billion. This represents a 21% increase from 2025 after they collectively added $20.3 billion to their net worth over the past year.

The Forbes ranking also highlights the entrepreneurial nature of wealth creation in Africa, with 14 of the 23 billionaires classified as self-made. Across Africa, South Africa has the highest number of billionaires on the list with seven individuals, followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four, and Morocco with three.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Tags:
Femi OtedolaAliko Dangote
Hot:
Anime femboy characters Johnny jett Playboy playmates Barry weiss Richest politicians