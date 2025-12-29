Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has defended his decision to introduce Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon against Tunisia

Nigeria edged the Carthage Eagles 3-2 in their second match to qualify for the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The three-time AFCON winners will face the Cranes of Uganda in their final Group C match on Tuesday, December 30

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained his decision to introduce Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon during the match against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

Chelle introduced the duo of Ejuke and Simon to replace Frank Onyeka and Akor Adams in the 78th minute as Nigeria edged the Carthage Eagles 3-2 at the Complexe Sportif de Fez during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles took the lead with goals coming from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman before Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi reduced the deficit, per Sofa Score.

Chelle reacts to substitutions

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle explained that the Tunisians had begun to read his tactical patterns, which prompted him to introduce Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon.

In a viral video on X, the 48-year-old noted that Nigeria conceded both goals from set pieces.

Chelle added that his substitutions are always influenced by what is happening on the pitch and the approach of the opposition. He said:

"The first goal came in before my substitutions. We played high pressure game within the 75 minutes of the game. The Tunisians arrived to find the sides after the 75th minute, and that was why I introduced two wingers.

"If you put wingers, they cannot go through the sides but they were right because they scored two set pieces. One from a freekick and the other from the penalty spot. In my opinion, we have to improve in the area of defending set pieces.

"My choice of substitution also depends on what happened on the pitch. The Tunisian team arrived to find more of their side (wings) fixed, and they were aware of our system (pattern).

“You cannot do 60 or 90 mins with a big high pressure. My team deserves this victory, we made so mistakes like the first game, we continue to improve."

Fans react

@ColinUdoh said:

"To be honest, I think Chelle needs to have an honest discussion with himself on Ejuke. The lad has good pace and footskills but he turns the ball over way too frequently and is a liability in defence.

"Moses Simon had a similar issue years ago. And then Gernot Rohr took him aside and gave him an earful. Simon is now one of our best players tracking back and hardly turns the ball over in dangerous places."

@apostle_godson wrote:

"Please tell Eric Chelle NEVER to make this mistake again. His poor substitution almost cost us the game.

"He should have beefed up the midfield when he was removing Onyeka; not Simon or Ejuke who couldn’t help the full backs."

@_Gamchan_ added:

"Eric Chelle is weird man.. takes out Onyeka for Ejuke only to bring on Awaziem minutes later. Ejuke left Osayi Samuel all by himself in that RB role. The Tunisians tormented him a lot."

Nigeria will face the Cranes of Uganda in their final Group C match on Tuesday, December 30, per ESPN.

Lookman sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman sent a strong message to Nigerians following Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday night, December 27.

Lookman has appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the team after they secured qualification for the Round of 16 at the AFCON.

