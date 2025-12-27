Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia

Nigeria defeated the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 in their opening Group C match at Complexe Sportif de Fes

The Super Eagles will be through to the next round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Tunisia tonight

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria opened its Group C campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania at Complexe Sportif de Fes and will face Tunisia in the second match at the same venue.

Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles’ XI to face Tunisia at AFCON 2025. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

As noted by NFF, Tunisia and Nigeria are aiming to progress to the next round with a win tonight after picking up three points in their opening games, but a draw would not be bad for both teams.

According to CAF, this is the seventh meeting between the two sides at AFCON. Tunisia won the last match at AFCON 2021, knocking Nigeria out in the Round of 16.

Chelle announces Super Eagles lineup

As seen on Super Eagles' X account, Eric Chelle announced his starting lineup to face Tunisia ahead of the top-of-the-table clash in Group X.

Chelle kept faith in most of his starters against Tanzania, making two changes to do the job against their North African rivals tonight in Fes as AFCON 2025 enters the decisive stage.

The Franco-Malian manager reverted to a 4-3-3 formation after the criticism of his 4-4-2 diamond, adding Frank Onyeka as an extra body in midfield.

Samuel Chukwueze drops to the bench for the Brentford midfielder after Nigerians called their manager’s bluff for playing him in midfield against Tanzania.

Onyeka rectifies this error and also prevents the possibility of a midfielder ending up on the wing as in the case of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Chelle admitted that he made some bad choices against Tanzania when he was asked about the ineffectiveness of Zaidu Sanusi, and has now dropped the Porto man to the bench in favour of Bruno Onyemaechi.

Frustrated Victor Osimhen continues to lead the attack, partnered with Sevilla forward Akor Adams, while Ademola Lookman operates between the two.

Full XI

Stanley Nwabali - Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi - Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi - Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles eye Round of 16 qualification if they beat Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Sami Trabelsi makes one change to the Carthage Eagles’ squad with Ben Romdhanel coming into the starting lineup to replace Elias Saad.

Forward Hazem Mastouri, who was substituted at halftime against Uganda, shakes off his knock and returns to lead the line against the Super Eagles.

Aymen Dahmen; Yan Valery, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ferjani Sassi, Elyes Skhiri, Ben Romdhanel; Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Achouri, Hazem Mastouri.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nigerians can catch the matches on SuperSport, channels 252 and 254 on DStv, while Francophone countries should tune in to Canal+ Afrique.

