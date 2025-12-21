The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is underway in Morocco, with the host facing Comoros taking part in their sophomore edition

AFCON 2025 boasts of seven African Footballers of the Year competing for their nations, including the reigning champion Achraf Hakimi

Nigeria has two former African Bests, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, in Eric Chelle's squad for the tournament

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in Morocco on December 21, 2025, with the host nation, the Atlas Lions, facing Comoros in the opening match.

AFCON 2025 has some of the biggest stars on the African continent, and it reflects in the number of African Footballers of the Year at the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi displays his CAF Best award before Morocco vs Comoros. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi made Morocco’s final squad despite an ankle injury that could have ruled him out of the tournament.

Legit.ng examined the seven African Footballers of the Year at AFCON 2025, as first called by CAF.

African Best Players at AFCON 2025

1. Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan international is the current Best Player, winning the coveted individual award during a ceremony in Rabat in November. Hakimi won the award off the back of an impressive season with Paris Saint-Germain, during which he won five trophies.

2. Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman won the award in 2024 after scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final. Nigeria will rely on his flair, speed and versatility to produce a desirable outing at the tournament.

3. Victor Osimhen

As noted by the NFF, Lookman succeeded his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, who won the award in 2023. He is arguably the best striker in Africa, and must be at his best for Eric Chelle’s side if the Super Eagles will walk out of Morocco as champions on January 18, 2026.

4. Sadio Mane

The Al-Nassr forward is a two-time winner of the award, having picked it up in 2019 and 2022, the second of which he won after leading Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Teranga Lions are one of the favourites to win the 2025 edition.

5. Mohamed Salah

Salah is the other two-time winner on this list, having won it consecutively in 2017 and 2018. Egypt is the record winner of AFCON with seven titles, but the trophy has eluded Salah so far, losing the final in 2017 and 2021.

Mohamed Salah trains with Egypt during AFCON 2025. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

6. Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez, alongside Mane, is the only player on this list who has won both the AFCON and the African Best. The Algerian wing wizard won the CAF Best in 2016 and led the Desert Foxes to AFCON glory in 2019, defeating Senegal in the final.

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The veteran forward was voted the African Footballer of the Year in 2015, and at 36, he hopes to win a trophy for his country. He will never play at a FIFA World Cup unless he remains active till 2030 after failing to qualify for the 2026 edition.

Top stars missing at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed the top players missing AFCON 2025, including 2017 winner Vincent Aboubakar, who was controversially left out of Cameroon’s squad.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong retired from international football two weeks before the tournament, while Yoane Wissa was left out of DR Congo’s squad despite recovering from injury.

Source: Legit.ng