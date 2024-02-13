BREAKING: Tinubu Confers National Honours on Super Eagles Players, Coach, Others after AFCON 2023
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, February 13, received the 25-man squad of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Aso Rock Villa
- At the meeting, President Tinubu conferred the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON) to the entire squad, including the coaching crew
- The Super Eagles clinched the second spot in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Côte d’Ivoire
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has awarded all members of the Super Eagles with the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).
The Super Eagles squad arrived in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following their runner-up finish in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
Before being conferred the national honour, the 25-man squad and the backroom staff were treated to a breakfast reception at the Transcorp Hilton.
Top players like Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo, and Williams Trost Ekong were all in attendance at the breakfast.
AFCON: Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo blames Super Eagles’ loss on Peseiro’s tactics
Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has been blamed for Nigeria's defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.
A senior member of the Super Eagles squad, Kenneth Omeruo, said the tactics of the coaching staff cost them the title.
He said that the Eagles' defensive strategy and failure to create impactful offensive plays were factors in their loss.
AFCON: Bovi reacts to Nigeria’s defeat, knocks coach for allowing players online celebration before finals
AFCON: FG celebrates Super Eagles silver medal finish with breakfast reception in Abuja, photos emerge
Similarly, Bovi has faulted Nigeria's Super Eagles' performance at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.
While some football lovers blamed Alex Iwobi for the Eagles' defeat, Bovi pointed fingers at the national team head coach Jose Peseiro.
Bovi also expressed displeasure at the actions of some players who went on Instagram live after each match during the tournament.
Source: Legit.ng