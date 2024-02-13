President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, February 13, received the 25-man squad of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Aso Rock Villa

At the meeting, President Tinubu conferred the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON) to the entire squad, including the coaching crew

The Super Eagles clinched the second spot in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Côte d’Ivoire

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has awarded all members of the Super Eagles with the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).

The Super Eagles squad arrived in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following their runner-up finish in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Before being conferred the national honour, the 25-man squad and the backroom staff were treated to a breakfast reception at the Transcorp Hilton.

Top players like Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo, and Williams Trost Ekong were all in attendance at the breakfast.

