Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has apologised to Nigerians for failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Osimhen is leading Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, their first outing since the World Cup miss

The Galatasaray forward has promised Nigerians that the team will take to opportunity to right the wrongs in Morocco

Victor Osimhen has apologised to Nigerians for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and promises big things at AFCON 2025.

Nigerians have high expectations from the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after missing out on the second straight World Cups.

Victor Osimhen apologises to Nigerians after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria missed the chance to qualify for the tournament after losing to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the CAF playoffs.

The Super Eagles have AFCON, which is a month after the World Cup playoff, to appease Nigerians who are not too optimistic heading into the tournament.

Osimhen apologises to Nigerians

Super Eagles main man, Victor Osimhen, has apologised to Nigerians for the World Cup miss and vows to fight alongside his teammates to make it right at AFCON.

“AFCON is the opportunity for us to try to right our wrongs, to try to make the Super Eagles fans all over the world believe that there is so much that we can give,” he told Pooja.

“We are so sorry, we have to use this opportunity to say we're sorry for not getting them the World Cup ticket, I know the disappointment on the faces of many Nigerians.”

“Life has happened and we have to keep it moving, and this AFCON is an opportunity to do well and to make sure that we win the tournament.”

“Of course, it is not going to be easy, we have to fight for every game, we have to fight for every ball, try to win every game and see if we can get to the final and as well win it,” he concluded.

In another interview with Kelechi Anyikude, the Galatasaray forward claimed that the team will go to war at the tournament in Morocco.

“It's all about going to war. Tuesday is the first one, and we will give everything. We are not underrating anyone in our group, but I think we're up there with so many favourites in this tournament,” he said.

Victor Osimhen trains ahead of Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 opener against Tanzania. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

The NFF, in its match preview, said that the team will aim for all three points against the Tafia stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday.

Nigeria and Tanzania have faced once at AFCON. The Green Eagles won 3-1 in the 1980 edition, which they went on to win as Nigeria’s first trophy.

AFCON 2025 Golden Boot contenders

Legit.ng previously analysed the Golden Boot contenders at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, including Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is arguably the best centre-forward in Africa and one of the best in the world, and Nigeria will need him to be at his best at AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng