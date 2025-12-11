Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been listed in Nigeria’s final AFCON squad despite recent fitness concerns

Udinese goalie Maduka Okoye and Nathan Tella are two top names to miss out as Chelle trims his AFCON squad to 28

Victor Osimhen headlines Nigeria’s star-studded AFCON squad, packed with attacking depth

Reports indicate that Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has surfaced, with head coach Eric Chelle making several bold calls.

The Malian coach, who had initially released a 54-man preliminary squad for the competition, had trimmed and submitted his 28-man list to CAF ahead of the December 11 deadline.

Maduka Okoye has reportedly been dropped from Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to All Nigeria Soccer, one of the most notable decisions is the omission of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who misses out despite an impressive return to club football.

Okoye dropped from Super Eagles AFCON squad

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali has been included in Nigeria’s final squad, ending the speculation surrounding his fitness.

The goalkeeper has been sidelined for his South African club’s last three matches against Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, and Kaizer Chiefs, but Chelle appears confident in his recovery and readiness.

Nwabali remains Nigeria’s most trusted option in goal after featuring prominently during the World Cup playoffs in November.

The 28-year-old goalie is joined by Amos Obasogie and Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s goalkeepers for the competition in Morocco.

Uzoho earns a recall following improved performances at Omonia Nicosia, where he has conceded just two goals in his last three UEFA Conference League outings.

Okoye’s exclusion is the biggest surprise in the goalkeeping department.

The Udinese shot-stopper recently returned from a betting-related suspension and has recorded two clean sheets in eight Serie A appearances since his comeback, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Despite this resurgence, the Germany-born star and former Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt have been left out of Nigeria’s AFCON squad.

Tella missing as Chelle makes tough selections

Another major talking point is the exclusion of Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella.

Nigeria's final 28-man squad for AFCON 2025 has reportedly leaked, with names like Tolu Arokodare and Nathan Tella missing. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Expectations were high after Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes suggested the winger would be released for the tournament, but Chelle has opted for other players.

Chelle named four wingers, including Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Chidera Ejuke.

Each player selected has been a consistent performer at club level, giving the coach enough variety and experience on the flanks.

Tella has struggled for regular minutes since returning from a long knee injury layoff as the 26-year-old has managed just 68 minutes across six appearances since November, which likely influenced the coach’s final decision.

Arokodare dropped as Osimhen leads Nigeria’s attack

Nigeria’s attack remains one of the strongest in Africa, and Chelle has doubled down on depth.

As expected, Victor Osimhen leads the forward line, supported by Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Akor Adams, and Salim Fago Lawal.

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare has reportedly been dropped from the squad.

His struggles in England, including a lack of goals since joining the Premier League side, worked against him, and his performances during the World Cup qualifiers did little to strengthen his case.

Nigeria will compete in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, as seen on CAF Online.

The Super Eagles begin their AFCON campaign on December 23 against Tanzania, before facing Tunisia four days later and rounding off the group stage against Uganda on December 30.

Chelle receives positive update on Nwabali

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has stepped up his return from injury, which is good news for Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwabali was a doubt for the tournament after Chippa United head coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi cast doubt over the goalkeeper’s involvement due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng