Odion Ighalo has backed Victor Osimhen as the next Super Eagles captain after William Troost - Ekong ’ s retirement

Ighalo has listed Osimhen’s consistency and vocal presence as key reasons he should succeed Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles head coach is yet to officially confirm Nigeria’s new captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is rooting for Victor Osimhen as the natural successor to William Troost-Ekong as Nigeria’s captain.

Troost-Ekong’s sudden retirement has left a leadership gap in the national team, prompting discussions on who should lead the squad going into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ighalo, who claimed the 2019 AFCON Golden Boot, made this claim while speaking to former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh in a post on Instagram.

The former Super Eagles forward highlighted that while players like Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi may have entered the senior national team earlier, Osimhen’s influence on the pitch makes him the standout choice.

“I’ll give you my reason why. Not because he’s the oldest player in the team, but because now Osimhen is doing well, he is in his time. And he has the balls to demand what they want.”

Ighalo snubs Ndidi for captaincy

While Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon are some of the most senior players presently in the Super Eagles, Ighalo emphasised that leadership is not just about tenure or age, but about character and influence.

According to New Telegraph, the former Manchester United striker praised Osimhen for being outspoken in a positive way, willing to speak on behalf of the team and ensure standards are met.

“Ndidi is not a talking type. Indeed he’s a very calm guy. But Osimhen is outspoken. He’s going to speak on behalf of the team. He’s gonna ginger the boys. You see in the game sometimes he will say, ‘hey, hey, come on’, sometimes you see him talking loud,” Ighalo explained.

The former Watford star claims a captain must inspire and demand accountability, especially when the team faces tough moments on and off the pitch.

Who will lead Nigeria at AFCON 2025?

As Nigeria looks forward to AFCON 2025, the debate around captaincy is yet to be put to bed as Eric Chelle is yet to officially confirm who will lead the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Ndidi has previously handled the role after serving as vice-captain to Troost-Ekong before the defender’s sudden retirement from the national team.

Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi are also two of the longest-serving players in the Super Eagles and could be potential candidates for the captaincy at the tournament.

The Super Eagles have already stepped up preparations, despite a 2-1 friendly defeat to Egypt in Cairo.

