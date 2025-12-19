Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly handed over Nigeria's iconic no 10 jersey to an AFCON debutant

The 48-year-old has given several youngsters their debut since becoming the manager of the three-time AFCON winners

Nigeria has been drawn with the Tafia Stars of Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and the Cranes of Uganda in group C

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly assigned jersey numbers to his players ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 48-year-old took charge of the Nigerian national team in January 2025 following the resignation of Finidi George, who stepped down after Nigeria’s loss to Benin Republic in their fourth match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle guided the Super Eagles through the remainder of the qualifiers unbeaten, recording four wins and two draws to finish second in Group C behind South Africa, who secured the group’s only automatic ticket.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is ready for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The former Mali coach later earned Nigeria a place in the play-offs, edging out Burkina Faso, who finished with 23 points.

Nigeria went on to record an impressive 4-1 victory over the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final but fell short in the final, losing 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of DR Congo and missing out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance, per CAF.

Nigeria has since shifted to the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles playing a friendly against Egypt that ended in a 2-1 defeat to the North African giants on December 16, per London Standard.

The three-time AFCON winners landed in Morocco on Thursday night, as they begin the countdown to their first match against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania.

AFCON debutant to wear iconic no.10

According to OwnGoal, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly handed the iconic number 10 jersey to AFCON debutant Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Lazio.

Dele-Bashiru broke into the senior national team in 2023, providing an assist and winning a penalty in an international friendly against Mozambique.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will wear the jersey number 10 for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Giuseppe Bellini.

The 24-year-old also scored an equaliser against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on his competitive debut during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series in June 2024.

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder faces a significant responsibility with the number 10 jersey, previously worn by legendary figures such as the late Muda Lawal, Etim Esin, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and John Mikel Obi—players who played pivotal roles for the national team.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has retained the number nine jersey as he continues his pursuit of the late Rashidi Yekini’s record as Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer.

Osimhen overtook legendary Segun Odegabmi's record during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jersey number assigned to players

Francis Uzoho (1), Bright Osayi-Samuel (2), Zaidu Sanusi (3), Wilfred Ndidi (4), Igoh Ogbu (5), Semi Ajayi (6), Ademola Lookman (7), Frank Onyeka (8), Victor Osimhen (9), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (10), Samuel Chukwueze (11), Cyriel Dessers (12), Bruno Onyemaechi (13), Akor Adams (14), Moses Simon (15), Amas Obasogie (16), Alex Iwobi (17), Raphael Onyedika (18), Paul Onuachu (19), Chidozie Awaziem (20), Calvin Bassey (21), Ryan Alebiosu (22), Stanley Nwabali (23), Chidera Ejuke (24), Tochukwu Nnadi(25), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (26), Fago Lawal (27) and Usman Mohammed (28).

