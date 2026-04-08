Angela Okorie's ex-lover, Oil Money, has countered Blessing CEO's claim of receiving N13 million in a donation

The businessman shared a screenshot showing the alleged N20 million donation he sent to the relationship therapist

Oil Money's latest update comes a few days after he sought a refund from Blessing CEO following controversies about her cancer claim

Businessman Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as Oil Money, has resumed calling out influencer and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, as he shared alleged proof showing the huge sum of money he sent to her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oil Money made waves on social media after he boldly demanded a refund of ₦20 million from Blessing CEO after her controversial cancer claim.

Angela Okorie’s ex-lover shares alleged evidence of the N20 million he sent to Blessing CEO. Credit: oilmoney/blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

Oil Money, who claimed to have given ₦20 million, took the matter further by sharing a legal document. According to him, the donation was made under false pretences and amounted to fraud.

Legit.ng also reported that Blessing CEO in a viral video stated that she received N13 million in public donations, not the widely circulated N100 million, amid mounting pressure from donors and critics demanding refunds.

Oil Money shares alleged evidence against Blessing CEO

In a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 8, 2026, Oil Money shared a screenshot showing the alleged N20 million he sent to Blessing CEO, with the date showing March 26, 2026.

Oil Money, who is actress Angela Okorie's ex-lover, also claimed more people are set to share evidence of the donations they made to the relationship therapist.

"This is another evidence of the money I sent to fake life lie lie Blessing CEO, and more evidence is coming soon from other people," he wrote in a caption.

The screenshot showing the alleged sum businessman Oil Money sent to Blessing CEO is below:

Oil Money insists he sent N20 million in donaton to Blessing CEO. Credit: oilmoney

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Oil Money's alleged evidence

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens criticising Oil Money for sending such a huge amount to Blessing CEO. Read the comments below:

nkechiblessingsunday commented:

"You open eye send a whole 20 million to thief? Wow."

iam_hser commented:

"Make we see account statement."

orich_photography said:

"Eayah...this is serious 🥲 sorry about that boss. You have a kind heart oo. May God help you to recover your money back."

yul_edochi_obasi_e_judy_austin commented:

"When Chidi Mike said she made up to 100,000 million Naira people doubted him."

irestitches1 said:

"We that need help help we no see nah person wey dey lie lie unna go dey help, me wey touch 200k before in my life talkless of millions GoD abeg send helper to."

Blessing CEO denies forging medical reports

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing denied allegations that she forged medical documents to support her cancer claim.

She made the statement after a woman, Miss Deborah Mbara, accused her of editing her medical report, with the family demanding an explanation and threatening legal action.

During a live session with Daddy Freeze, Blessing CEO insisted that anyone making allegations should provide proof and stated that she was ready to face the matter in court.

Source: Legit.ng