The organisers of the UEFA Europa League has sent a strong message to Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Atalanta star was named in the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle's, final 28-man squad on December 11

The 28-year-old is gunning for his first AFCON title, after finishing in second place at the 2023 edition

The UEFA Europa League has sent a bold message to Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Atalanta star played a key role for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, which concluded in October 2026.

The former Everton forward missed Nigeria’s last match against the Cheetahs of the Benin Republic, where the Super Eagles recorded a 4-0 victory, with Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick.

Super Eagles winger Adeola Lookman during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The 28-year-old returned to the squad after serving a one-match ban during the 2026 World Cup playoffs, as Nigeria lost to the Leopards of DR Congo in the final.

Lookman was initially named in Eric Chelle’s 54-man provisional squad before securing a place in the final 28-man list, despite limited playing time at the start of the new season.

However, the former England U21 international did not feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16, per SofaScore.

UEFA supports Lookman

The UEFA Europa League has thrown its weight behind Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian international scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta defeat Bayer Leverkusen 3–0 in the final of the 2023/24 Europa League.

The 28-year-old netted a brace in the first half before sealing the victory in the second, guiding the Italian side to their first major trophy in history.

The Super Eagles winger also became the first Nigerian to score a hat-trick in any Europa League final.

Ademola also finished in second place with Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON, which was held in 2024, before winning the CAF Player of the Year.

Nigeria will begin their campaign in the 2025 AFCON against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania on December 23, per BBC.

UEFA Europa League sends a message to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Fans react

@AdamsJohnson8 said:

"The man with the Hat Rick. Excellent player. He is in Morocco for AFCON 2025. He is going to deliver again for our nation 🇳🇬."

@Olariches82 wrote:

"His legacy will live forever in the Europa. I don't think any other player would break that hat trick feat in the finals to come."

@bahdu_ added:

"Can’t believe this 3 star 💫 performance in that tourny bro still play for Atlanta I actually mean no disrespect but they really don’t rate us we Africa man even Luiz Diaz was bought for 70+euro but inter Milan can’t pay €50m for a player who outperformed the aforementioned 💔🥹."

