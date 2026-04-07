A University of Lagos (UNILAG) student who actively participated in sports has emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

The young man who finished with a 4.81 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in a 5.0 grading system was also honoured as the best graduating student in his department

Apart from his academic exploits, the UNILAG fresh graduate excelled on the sporting scene and highlighted some awards he won in sports

A young man, identified as Richard Olumayowa, has expressed his excitement as he completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in grand style.

Richard graduated with a 4.81 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system to finish as the best student in the Department of Industrial Chemistry.

A UNILAG student graduates as his faculty's best graduating student. Photo Credit: (@Olaogun_), unilag.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

UNILAG fresh graduate lists his achievements

Celebrating his academic milestone on X on April 7, with a picture of himself and an academic, Richard also revealed that he emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.

He funnily remarked that he got only a handshake for his academic achievements. Apart from academics, Richard was also actively involved in sports and listed some of his achievements in sports.

According to Richard, he won the Sportsman of the Year award for two years in a row and was also the Inter-departmental Championship winner.

Richard added that he was also the pioneer League Competition champion.

The UNILAG fresh graduate's tweet read:

"- Faculty of Natural and Applied sciences best graduating student ( Handshake was all I got though )...CGPA 4.81/5.00.

"- Best graduating student, department of industrial Chemistry.

"- Sports man of the year - 2X(Back to back ).

"- Inter- departmental Championship winner and best player /Highest goal scorer - 2X ( Back to back ).

"- Pioneer League Competition winner 1x , Best player / Highest goal scorer ( 11 goals 1 assist) .

"I will not labour in vain."

Internet users celebrated Richard with kind messages.

UNILAG student graduates in grand style, winning both academic and sports honours. Photo Credit: (@Olaogun_)

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

UNILAG fresh graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:

@Kolaton24 said:

"Great. Is good to see you excelling. That means you keep the ball rolling."

@Olowofayokun1 said:

"Congratulations skii."

@officialPGID said:

"Congratulations, my bro."

@treasure17750 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 my brother, your labour will not be in vain in Jesus name."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos student who had thought that she was not smart had bagged a first-class honours degree.

Lady bags degree from UNILAG at 30

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bagged a degree from the University of Lagos at 30 and celebrated the feat on social media.

The young lady took to social media to explain that she had doubts about posting her photos and story online, but decided to go ahead as she celebrated her achievement.

According to her, when she completed secondary school at the age of 15, she planned to start university immediately, graduate by 21, get married, and have children by 25. However, life had other plans. The lady's story inspired internet users.

Source: Legit.ng