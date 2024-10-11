The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their impressive start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The Nigerian team recorded their second victory in the group with a commanding display against visitors, Libya

SSC Lazio midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, scored his second goal for the Super Eagles to clinch the win for Nigeria

Nigeria continued their impressive run in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series, securing another victory against Libya.

The Super Eagles, under interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, extended their unbeaten streak to three games with a dominant performance against the Mediterranean Knights.

The West African side wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Fulham star Alex Iwobi forced Libyan goalkeeper Murad Al-Wuheeshi into action as early as the 11th minute.

The Al Ahli Benghazi shot-stopper remained busy for most of the first half, fending off a relentless wave of Nigerian attacks as they sought an opening goal.

Despite the flurry of attacks, the 27-year-old goalkeeper held firm, keeping the match level until the second half.

Nigeria nearly found the back of the net again in the second half through substitute, Samuel Chukwueze, but once more, AC Milan’s forward was denied by the heroics of Libyan goalkeeper, Al-Wuheeshi.

The Super Eagles thought they had finally breached the Mediterranean Knights’ defence when Ademola Lookman scored, but to the disbelief of many, the assistant referee incorrectly ruled it offside.

Undeterred by the controversial decision, Nigeria persisted and broke the deadlock in the 87th minute. SSC Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru pounced on a pinpoint cross from winger, Moses Simon, to secure all three points for his team.

The 23-year-old's goal proved decisive, keeping Nigeria at the top of Group D in the AFCON qualifiers.

According to FotMob data, the Super Eagles lead the group, with the Republic of Benin trailing closely in second place.

Next, Nigeria will head to Benghazi for the return leg of the fixture against Libya.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Kelechi Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Victor Boniface is expected to lead the line in Osimhen's absence despite Iheanacho's invitation, and the Bayer Leverkusen star claims he feels no pressure.

