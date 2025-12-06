William Troost-Ekong has reacted to reports linking his retirement to the bonus row involving the Super Eagles and the NFF just before the World Cup playoffs

Troost-Ekong announced his surprise retirement 17 days before the start of AFCON 2025

The 32-year-old has finally opened up on his exit from the Super Eagles while also declaring full support for the team ahead of the upcoming AFCON

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has issued a strong statement after a report emerged that his retirement from international football was caused by a bonus dispute between the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during the World Cup playoffs.

A recent publication claimed that the 32-year-old defender decided to step away from the national team because he felt unsupported by coach Eric Chelle during the Super Eagles' bonus disagreement with the NFF.

Troost-Ekong quits Super Eagles

Despite being named in Eric Chelle’s 54-man preliminary squad for AFCON 2025 and being expected to be in the final squad, Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The Al-Kholood defender published an emotional video on his X page, confirming his decision to retire from international football days before AFCON.

Troost-Ekong addresses rift with NFF, Chelle

Following growing speculations that he was forced out of the Super Eagles and a recent publication on this, Troost-Ekong has moved swiftly to correct the narrative.

According to him, the report about a fallout with coach Eric Chelle and the NFF is not true

The veteran defender took to his X to address journalists making the speculations; "This just isn't true, my friend. I retired on my own terms and for my own reasons. None of the above-mentioned. Wish you all the best. My full support is to Coach Chelle and the team for the upcoming AFCON."

Troost-Ekong also noted that no one pushed him out of the national team, adding that it was the complete opposite, as there were discussions to convince him not to quit the Super Eagles.

Addressing the rumours, Troost-Ekong said, "Not true! My retirement was my own choice/decision, and on my own terms. No one ever asked/tried to force me out. If anything, the opposite was true when I shared my decision."

Despite the controversy surrounding his retirement, Troost-Ekong has made it clear he remains committed to the Super Eagles' success, calling on all Nigerians to support the team as they prepare for AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Troost-Ekong registered eight goals in 83 appearances for Nigeria and retires as Super Eagles' ninth-most capped player, an achievement that underlines his longevity and consistency at the highest level.

NFF reacts after William Troost-Ekong’s retirement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation responded after almost a day Troost-Ekong announced his retirement.

In a statement released on Friday, December 5, NFF honoured Troost-Ekong, describing the 32-year-old Dutch-born star as a “committed and humble leader who served Nigeria with outstanding patriotism.”

