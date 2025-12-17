Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has sent a clear message to Nigerians ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The 31-year-old failed to find the back of the net during a friendly against Egypt on Tuesday night, December 16

The Super Eagles striker leads the Super Lig Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 14 matches

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has given Nigerians assurance ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Trabzonspor forward was included in the final 28-man squad released by coach Eric Chelle on the deadline day of submission given to National Federations by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Chelle did not include the 31-year-old during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, as well as the playoffs against the Panthers of Gabon and the Leopards of DR Congo last October, per BBC.

Paul Onuachu during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Southampton star used the opportunity to cement his place in the hearts of the Turkish fans with his scoring prowess. Onuachu is currently the joint top scorer in the Super Lig with 11 goals.

Onuachu reacts to loss vs Egypt

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has reacted to the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Egypt during a friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night, December 16.

In the 45+3rd minute, Chigozie Awaziem scored the equaliser after Pharaohs goalkeeper El-Shenawy failed to deal with Zaidu Sanusi’s free kick from the edge of the penalty area, per SofaScore.

In the 53rd minute, Egypt increased the goal tally through Mostafa Mohamed, with Zizo providing his second assist of the night.

Onuachu reflected on the team’s performance with seven days to their opener against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. He said:

“It feels good to play against Egypt, especially knowing that I scored my first goal for the Super Eagles against them years ago.

“I felt confident and comfortable during the game and thought I played well, but unfortunately, we lost. Still, as a team, we had a good performance.”

Onuachu has scored three goals since making his debut in 2019. The lanky forward will be attending his third AFCON, and will be hoping to lift the title after winning a bronze and silver.

Onuachu must step up his game - Oyero

Nigeria sports journalist Kingsley Oyero has urged Paul Onuachu to seize the AFCON opportunity before he retires from international football.

Paul Onuachu during the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Cameroon and Nigeria at the Alexanddria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Oyero said the AFCON might be his last tournament for Nigeria. He said:

"I have to be brutal with the truth, Paul Onuachu needs to score goals during this AFCON because there are lots of strikers trying to break into the national team.

"If he fails to impress Eric Chelle, he should forget about the national team and retire peacefully."

I am sorry, Eric Chelle to Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sent his apologies to Paul Onuachu for excluding him from his 24-man list for the World Cup playoffs.

The former FC Oran coach expressed confidence that the eight forwards selected can make the difference adding that Onuachu has done well, but not everyone can make the team list.

Source: Legit.ng