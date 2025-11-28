A former Nigeria international has heaped the blame for not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the players

The Super Eagles failed to make it to the Mundial, following their 4-3 defeat against DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final

Nigeria has missed their second consecutive World Cup, and have shifted focus to the 2025 AFCON

Former Nigeria international Oladimeji Lawal is unhappy with the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time AFCON winners qualified for the 2026 World Cup playoffs after finishing in second position at the end of the qualifiers last October.

Nigeria came into the mini-tournament strong, pummeling the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 with Victor Osimhen scoring a brace before slumping to the Leopard of DR Congo 4-3 via penalty shootout, per ESPN.

Lawal slams players for embarking on strike

Oladimeji Lawal berated the Super Eagles players for embarking on a training boycott on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal against Gabon, per ESPN.

According to exclusivenews, the former General Manager of Shooting Stars FC emphasised that the majority of the players are not hungry for glory while playing for the nation.

The former Real Madrid star said attending the World Cup could have boosted the profile of the players and top European clubs scrambling for their signatures. He said:

"No team in the world, goes on strike (training boycott) during very crucial hours for a top tournament like the playoffs, which was a life line for the World Cup after missing the sole slot to South Africa during the qualifiers.

"That shows the players lack focus and hunger for the game. It is on record that some of the players have shown lackadaisical attitude whenever they resume national camp."

The Shooting Stars legend noted that some players would not have another opportunity to play at the World Cup. Lawal said:

"Nothing should have hinder these crops of players from going to the World Cup. These guys are already blessed; they are financially comfortable thanks to the same football God used to elevate them.

“Going to the Mundial is beyond money, it is priceless. Sadly, some of them may never dream of this chance again.”

The former Hellenic star said some members of the Nigeria Football Federation need to openly explain to the fans after their failure.

Lawal called on the Federal Government to quiz the NFF and make them accountable for the woes that have befallen football in the country. He said:

"The football leadership must answer tough questions. People must be held responsible. The government must ensure that those destroying the joy and unity that football brings to this country are made accountable.”

Nigeria have shifted focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, eyeing their fourth title, per BBC.

NFF apologise for missing World Cup

