Ahmed Musa Out? Eric Chelle Makes Things Official, Names Super Eagles Captain

Eric Chelle has named the Super Eagles captain, but maintained that things could change before AFCON 2025

In the absence of Ahmed Musa in the national team, Ekong had been deputising as the skipper

Former team coach Finidi George made efforts to clarify the situation in 2024, but Chelle seems to have made his decision

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle seems to have settled the debate over the national team captaincy ahead of the World Cup play-off.

Centre-back William Troost-Ekong has been deputising for team skipper Ahmed Musa, who has been left out of the national team set-up in recent times.

Following the sudden retirement of goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama in October 2015 during the reign of Sunday Oliseh as head coach, Musa became the captain of the Nigerian national football team.

Ahmed Musa has dropped down the pecking order under Eric Chelle. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

However, this decision was reversed in 2016 when Mikel John Obi was named captain, with Musa moved to vice-captain.

After Mikel left the team, Musa returned as skipper and led the squad to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, even though he did not make an appearance at the tournament, per All Nigeria Soccer.

Troost-Ekong had been the stand-in captain for the squad, and in May 2024, the then-head coach Finidi George made efforts to clarify the situation.

He said:

"Looking at the present squad, we have to see those that are older and capable. We’re not stripping Ekong of captaincy according to some reports.

"I cannot do that. Ekong is our captain, Omeruo also is our captain, as well as (Ahmed) Musa."

However, since Eric Chelle was appointed the Super Eagles coach, Troost-Ekong has always worn the captain's armband.

The Franco-Malian tactician reiterated that the Al-Kholood of Saudi defender remains firmly in charge as captain, but hinted that the situation could change ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle told Segun Odegbami of Eagle7 103.7 Sports FM, Abeokuta.

"The reality is, first, William Troost-Ekong is my captain. After that, we will see what happens before the AFCON or maybe not.

"I never talked about the captain. For me, my captain is William Troost-Ekong. I prefer to say this first."

Meanwhile, Paris FC star Moses Simon is the longest-serving member of the present team, having made his debut in March 2015, months before Ekong made his national team debut.

Chelle added:

"I have a little circle, we can say four or five players, that I turn to when I need to ask something."

"When I want something, the first I ask is William (Troost-Ekong), Moses (Simon), Wilfred (Ndidi) and Victor Osimhen. If I’m not happy with the group, I talk to these guys.

"If I want to ask the players questions, I ask them first before I make my decision."

Eric Chelle reiterates that William Troost-Ekong is the Super Eagles captain. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

