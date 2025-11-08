Social media has erupted with calls for Ahmed Musa to be recalled to Nigeria for the World Cup playoffs

The calls come after Eric Chelle released a star-studded 24-man squad led by Victor Osimhen to face Gabon

The playoff winner between Nigeria and Gabon will face Cameroon or DR Congo for a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A wave of calls for veteran forward Ahmed Musa to rejoin the Super Eagles has emerged following the release of Nigeria’s 24-man squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

As the three-time African champions prepare for their first semi-final against Gabon, fans have emphasised Musa’s leadership and experience as vital assets for the national team.

Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's all-time top goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup with four goals. Photo by Lars Baron

Social media has been abuzz with calls for the recall of Musa, Nigeria’s most capped player and World Cup top scorer with four goals.

X (formerly Twitter) user Nawas Moshood urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and head coach Eric Chelle to bring back the former Leicester forward, noting his value both on and off the pitch.

“I think it’s high time we bring Musa back to this team in a similar role to that of the last AFCON. His leadership quality is very much needed here,” Moshood tweeted.

Musa’s influence during Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 campaign in Ivory Coast, where his experience helped stabilise a youthful squad under pressure, is still fresh in the minds of supporters.

Some argue his presence could guide the younger players in the current Super Eagles squad to maintain focus in important matches.

Super Eagles release strong squad

Meanwhile, Chelle has assembled a strong 24-man squad with a mix of experienced and youthful players for the semi-final clash against Gabon at the 22,000-capacity Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

Nigeria has released a strong 24-man squad to face Gabon in the World Cup playoff on November 13. Photo by Phill Magakoe

According to Daily Sports, the squad features captain William Troost-Ekong, striker Victor Osimhen, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey are also included, while midfield stalwarts Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Raphael Onyedika are expected to play important roles.

Emerging stars such as Benjamin Fredericks, Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor Adams, and Olusegun Olakunle are also in the team, while Chidera Ejuke makes a recall after strong club performances.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns to bolster the goalkeeping department, challenging Stanley Nwabali for the starting spot.

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi will miss the game against Gabon due to suspension, but the team is set to arrive in Rabat by Monday, November 10, ahead of the Thursday, November 13 clash against Gabon.

Nigeria’s road to the World Cup

The winner of the Nigeria vs Gabon semi-final will advance to face the victor of the Cameroon vs Democratic Republic of Congo tie at the 18,000-capacity El-Barid Stadium, also in Rabat, as seen on CAF's official website.

Only the ultimate winner of this playoff will secure a coveted spot in the 2026 Intercontinental playoffs.

The two finalists from the Intercontinental playoffs will seal qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

