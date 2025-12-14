The Super Eagles have opened their training camp in Egypt ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2025

A player who last featured for the Nigeria national team in March 2024 is the first player to report to camp

Head coach Eric Chelle arrived at the camp alongside the player, as he expects to welcome the rest of his squad this week

The Super Eagles have officially opened their training camp at the Renaissance Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

A video shared from the team’s base shows Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, arriving at the camp alongside one of the players listed in his 28-man squad for the tournament.

Victor Osimhen kicks the ball as the Super Eagles warm up during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

All members of the coaching crew and backroom staff have also arrived at the team's camp.

Nigeria to face Egypt in pre-AFCON friendly

Ahead of the start of the AFCON, the Super Eagles are camped in Cairo, where they face Egypt in a pre-AFCON friendly on Tuesday, December 16.

Nigeria, who are in Group C, kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign with a game against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

The Super Eagles face North African giants Tunisia next on Saturday, December 27, and then wrap up the group stage with a clash against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

Francis Uzoho arrives at Super Eagles camp

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is the first player to report to camp, arriving at the team’s base shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, December 14, as BSN sports reports.

Uzoho, who last featured for Nigeria in 2024, silenced critics with a top performance for his club Omonia Nicosia in their 1-0 win away from home against Rapid Wien in the Europa Conference League.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was a last-minute replacement for Udinese shot-stopper Maduka Okoye, who reportedly told head coach Eric Chelle he would only be at the AFCON as Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper.

Francis Uzoho and Calvin Bassey compete for the ball with an opponent during an International Friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria back in 2023. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Uzoho was Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper the last time the Super Eagles played in the World Cup in Russia.

The goalkeeper’s early arrival sets the tone for the squad as more invited players are expected to join the camp in the coming days.

The Super Eagles hope to use the friendly game against Egypt to fine-tune tactics, build match fitness, and foster team cohesion ahead of the AFCON 2025, with Coach Eric Chelle expected to welcome the rest of the squad as they arrive.

Udeze criticises NFF, Chelle over AFCON squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze, has criticised the final 28-man squad named by coach Eric Chelle for AFCON 2025.

According to Udeze, the squad is “questionable” as he raised concerns about certain selection decisions, highlighting the inclusion of players from less prominent leagues over home-based stars, and questioning the logic behind some choices.

Despite his criticism, Udeze explained that he will support the Super Eagles as they hope to win the AFCON 2025 title.

Source: Legit.ng