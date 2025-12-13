Ifeanyi Udeze has criticised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s AFCON 2025 squad for questionable selections

Udeze questions the inclusion of lesser-known league players and the omission of key European-based stars like Maduka Okoye

Debate has intensified over Nigeria’s squad ahead of their Group C opener against Tanzania on December 23

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has openly criticized the final 28-man squad named by coach Eric Chelle for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Udeze described the squad as “questionable” and raised concerns about certain selection decisions.

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has criticised the NFF and Eric Chelle over the controversial Nigeria squad released for AFCON 2025.

The veteran Nigerian defender highlighted the inclusion of players from less prominent leagues over home-based stars, questioning the logic behind some choices.

Udeze specifically singled out Usman Muhammed, a 31-year-old midfielder currently playing in Israel’s second division.

“Why bring in a player that plays in the second division in Israel?” he asked in a radio interview on Brila FM, suggesting that a standout performer from the Nigerian Professional Football League could have been a better option for the squad.

His comments reflect broader frustrations among fans and pundits over Chelle’s approach to squad selection.

Udeze frowns at key omissions

Another major point of contention for Udeze was the exclusion of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Several prominent players were dropped from the Super Eagles squad as the list was trimmed from 54 to 28 for AFCON 2025.

Okoye has been a consistent performer in Serie A, yet was left out in favour of players like Francis Uzoho, who plays in Cyprus.

“Leaving Maduka Okoye out is questionable… he is a regular for Udinese, but we have goalkeepers from Cyprus and Tanzania who made the list,” Udeze remarked.

The omission of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare also raised eyebrows, One Football reports.

With Nigeria looking to bolster its attack for the AFCON, many observers believed Arokodare’s experience in Europe could have added depth to the squad.

These controversial exclusions have amplified debates around Chelle’s decision-making, especially with high expectations for Nigeria in Morocco.

Udeze wants Nigerians to support Super Eagles

Despite his sharp criticism, Udeze emphasised his continued support for the Super Eagles.

He acknowledged the mix of experienced players and new players, including Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers), Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Inter Milan, on loan to Pisa), and forward Lawal Fago.

“For me the Super Eagles final squad list is questionable because there are some players I have nothing to do in the team. But Super Eagles is my team and I will support them.”

The former Super Eagles defender’s remarks add fuel to the ongoing discussion about squad composition as Nigeria prepares for its Group C opener against Tanzania on December 23.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria has been grouped alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C of the competition, with Chelle given the mandate to lead the three-time African champions to reach the final.

NFF denies forcing players on Chelle

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Gusau has moved to calm growing tension around the Super Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, firmly rejecting claims that the NFF interfered in player selection.

Head coach Eric Chelle trimmed his provisional 54-man list down to 28 players earlier this week, ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

