Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has silenced his critics after making the final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON

The 27-year-old delivered a brilliant performance in Omonia Nicosia’s 1-0 victory over SK Rapid in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League

Fans have reacted to the inclusion of the former U17 FIFA World Cup winner, who was selected ahead of Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has sent a message to coach Eric Chelle following his inclusion in the final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Chelle’s list features three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and nine forwards for the 35th edition of the continental tournament, scheduled to run from December 21 to January 18, 2025.

The former Mali coach had initially invited Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, Maduka Okoye, Adebayo Adeleye, Francis Uzoho, and Ebenezer Harcourt, before trimming the goalkeeping department and dropping three players, including Udinese’s Maduka Okoye.

Many Nigerians have questioned the rationale behind the inclusion of Uzoho, who was once the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Uzoho shines in UEFA Conference League

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho produced an outstanding performance, making six crucial saves to help Omonia Nicosia secure a 1-0 away victory against SK Rapid Wien at the Allianz Stadion in their UEFA Europa Conference League match on Thursday night, December 12.

The former Deportivo La Coruña goalkeeper earned his fourth consecutive start in the competition, getting the nod ahead of Fabiano Freitas.

Omonia took the lead in the 19th minute through Angelos Neofytou, and despite Rapid Wien creating several chances to equalise, Uzoho stood firm to deny them, per BBC.

The Nigerian international was booked in the 58th minute for time-wasting. Rapid Wien registered 17 shots, with seven on target, but Uzoho’s six saves ensured he kept a clean sheet.

Uzoho was adjudged the Player of the Match during the UEFA Conference League, per SofaScore.

Rapid Wien, now the only team to lose all their matches in the competition, slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat and were officially eliminated.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from Nigerians to Francis Uzoho’s performance in the UEFA Conference League. Read them below:

@Mr_Justgentle said:

"No difference between him & Chigozie Agbim that year.

"They both literally guide the ball into the net.

"So if Uzoho is gonna be manning our post, better make we no kuku go the afcon."

@AdedireEmmanue5 wrote:

"I am still wondering how this guy made the cut ahead of maduka okoye, this guy is not even a regular starter for his faraway club o. Kai."

@OGNAZt added:

"I’m so angry right now! How did this clown make the team ???

"People seem to forget that this Uzoho is the reason why we’ve missed 2 world cups, his messup against Ghana, he messup in our early qualifying matches that made us drop points.

"People seem to have forgotten!"

@Dave_Lummy5 said:

"They should have just taken the Adeleye Onana instead if they truly wanted to avoid Maduka. Smh."

Fans question Maduka's exclusion from AFCON squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football fans have criticised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for leaving goalkeeper Maduka Okoye out of his final 28-man squad for AFCON 2025.

Fans argue that there is a genuine fear that, if fully fit, Okoye could replace Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the national team’s first-choice option, potentially costing Nwabali his No. 1 spot.

