Erling Haaland seems to be amazed by Calvin Bassey's defensive instincts in the English Premier League

The Manchester City striker disclosed that the toughness of players like the star is what makes the English top-flight competitive

Bassey is a versatile defender who has been impressive for Fulham since he arrived from Dutch club Ajax in 2023

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has praised Nigerian international Calvin Bassey for his exploits in the English Premier League.

The Norwegian star disclosed that the defender is one of the players who make the English top-flight a tough one for strikers.

Haaland, who moved to England in 2022, has been incredible as he continues to set huge records and milestones under Pep Guardiola.

Erling Haaland has stated that Calvin Bassey is one of the toughest defenders in the Premier League. Photo: Ben STANSALL.

The 25-year-old now holds the record for the quickest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League, doing so in 112 games, Soccernet reports.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer achieved the same feat in 125 games, but Halland did so playing a lesser number of matches.

In a chat at the Rest is Football podcast with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, Haaland stated that the toughness of players like Bassey is what makes the Premier League strong.

The former RB Salzburg striker said:

"It's not easy (playing in the Premier League). It's hard, it's very hard. Coming from Germany, here, it's different; it's more physical.

"It's more about duels, about contact. Even playing against Fulham, that's a top team. Look at the game, it's 5-4 in the end.

"It's incredible. When you play against Bassey, you know. How strong is he?

"Then you have Andersen, who's huge. Every game comes with its perks, even though you have your own plans. In the end, the physicality is intense because you also have so many games. That also means you have to work more on the recovery side and be ready for the next game."

Bassey set for AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, Bassey has been called up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he is spearheading the Super Eagles' defence.

Following the international retirement of captain William Troost-Ekong, Bassey is expected to start in the centre-back position.

Nigeria will also miss out on the services of new revelation Benjamin Fredrick, who recently sustained an injury that has ruled him out of the continental showpiece.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they chase a fourth continental title.

Erling Haaland says the Premier League is competitive because of the toughness of the likes of Calvin Bassey. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS.

Bassey was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, where the team finished as runners-up.

Bassey picks between Osimhen and Haaland

Bassey picks between Osimhen and Haaland

“Of course, they are different, they are both strong, very fast, and you always have to be on guard because at any time they can hurt you, so you always have to be ready, be in the right position and know where they are also.”

