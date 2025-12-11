CAF has continued to tease Nigerian football fans ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The continental football body shared a cryptic post, suggesting who will captain the team to the continental showpiece

Nigeria's historical journey was also highlighted, even as Rashidi Yekini remains the country's all-time scorer at the competition

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has shared a special message on Nigeria's Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The three-time continental champions head to the tournament with the hope of winning the title, having narrowly missed out at the last edition.

Recall that the Super Eagles were just 45 minutes away from winning the title in Cote d'Ivoire during the 2023 AFCON tournament, per ESPN.

CAF expected a good outing for Nigeria's Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo: Fareed Kotb.

Source: Getty Images

Captain William Troost-Ekong had given Nigeria a first-half lead courtesy of a fine header in a mouthwatering final fixture.

They eventually capitulated in the second half as the hosts responded with two goals courtesy of Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

Having missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Super Eagles will hope to appease the Nigerian fans by returning home with the AFCON title.

They are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they battle to become African champions again.

CAF highlights Nigeria's AFCON journey

Less than two weeks before kick-off, CAF shared a post on social media, highlighting Nigeria's historical journey at the continental showpiece.

They have made 21 appearances at Africa's grandest stage, winning the title three times, finishing second on five occasions and claiming third on eight occasions.

Rashidi Yekini remains the country's all-time scorer at the AFCON with 13 goals, as Nigeria has played a total of 104 matches, scoring 146 goals.

CAF also hinted that Wilfred Ndidi will captain the side to this year's tournament after William Troost-Ekong suddenly announced retirement.

The post has sparked reactions from fans who are eagerly anticipating a great outing for the Super Eagles.

je.jesports said:

"I am rooting for you. Where are my lovely Morrocco family, I hope to enjoy your country."

ignatius_oparaocha added:

"Sir Ndidi is the next Captain. He is who he says He is."

joyfulkings posited:

"With a WorldCup Bleeding heart, we're coming for nothing but our 4th Title."

favour.ae_ wrote:

"I love that Captain @wtroostekong was featured a lot in this post. It warmed my heart. I'll really miss his presence in the team."

victor_ubc suggested:

"CAF please stop the hype, we are washed. I pledge to Nigeria my country to not watch the AFCON games. No be una go give HBP."

odozana said:

"The African team with the most national football medals from AFCON and FIFA."

The Super Eagles will hope to win the AFCON 2025 title in Morocco after missing out on World Cup qualification. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle to unveil final 28-man list for AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles’ final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco will be made public on Thursday, meeting CAF’s December 11 deadline.

While several countries have already confirmed their 26-man squads, Eric Chelle took a different route by naming a massive 54-man provisional list packed with rookies and first-timers.

Source: Legit.ng