Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Arsenal as the English Premier League resumes this weekend, on November 22

The Cityzens currently sit second on the table, four points behind league leaders Arsenal

Man City will face Newcastle United on Saturday, November 22, while Arsenal take on Tottenham on Sunday, November 23

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal's winning mentality will soon come to an end.

Arsenal are currently sitting on top of the English Premier League log with 26 points following their 2-2 draw against Sunderland before the international break in November.

On the other hand, Man City sealed an impressive 3-0 win over Liverpool to close the gap on the Gunners with four points.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Photo by: Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola insists the season just begun

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola said his side will chase Arsenal at the top of the table after the international break.

According to Metro UK, the Spanish coach explained that Arsenal are currently one of the best teams in the world but his team will no longer drop points.

Guardiola said the season can be divided into two: the transfer window and the international break, where players go to play for their various countries. He said:

"I must admit that Arsenal were strong last season and not just this season, so impeccable in so many, many things, that feeling that I had in the past when we’ve fought incredibly against Liverpool, I had the feeling they would not drop many points.

"There are two parts of the season, when the transfer window is over in the summer and after the international break is over, now the international break is done, so now we will be until March, see each other every three days.

"Now the real season starts. It’s important to be there and arrive at the end of the season with the feeling we can fight."

Manchester City will take on Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with the Citizens losing one match in their last 35 meetings.

The Magpies have managed to win three of their 11 Premier League matches, as they are focused on their UEFA Champions League matches.

Pep Guardiola commends Erling Haaland for guiding Norway to the World Cup since 1998. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland to face Newcastle

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will be in action for the Citizens after guiding Norway to their first World Cup qualification since 1998.

According to ESPN, Pep Guardiola said Haaland has been incredible for both country and club, breaking records. He said:

"I'm happy for him and his national team. I read yesterday that many of the squad for Norway were not even born the last time Norway were in the World Cup. He's breaking a lot of personal, individual records.

"For the country, it's incredible. As a football player, a world-class player, he deserves to play a World Cup. I'm so happy for him."

