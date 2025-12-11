Eric Chelle announced Super Eagles' squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with some notable omissions

Chelle confirmed his 28-man squad with five new players, including Remo Stars product Ebenezer Akinsanmiro

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were dropped

Eric Chelle announced his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with some key players surprisingly excluded.

The manager ended Nigerians’ anxious wait to know their representatives at the 35th edition of AFCON with a list that has sparked outrage among the fans.

According to The NFF, there are five new faces: Ryan Alebiosu, Usman Muhammed, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Salim Fago Lawal.

Ola Aina and Felix Agu did not make it to the final list after failing to shake off their injuries, while Benjamin Fredrick was confirmed an absentee due to a knee injury.

However, there are some notable omissions on the list, many of which were expected to be included on the team travelling to Morocco.

This list ignores players who were not expected to make the final list, including Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Sadiq Umar, among others.

AFCON 2025 squad notable omissions

1. Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye is the most surprising exclusion on the list. He was seen as the ideal competition to Stanley Nwabali for the first-choice spot in the goalkeeping department.

However, the Udinese goalkeeper was dropped in favour of Francis Uzoho, despite Nwabali not fully fit heading into the tournament with an ankle and hand injury.

2. Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare has been an integral member of the squad since he made his debut for the Super Eagles during the 2-0 win over Rwanda during the World Cup qualifier in March.

As noted by ACL Sports, his omission comes amid his struggles to settle down at Wolverhampton Wanderers after joining the club permanently on the summer deadline day.

Chelle preferred Turkish Super League top scorer Paul Onuachu as his option behind Victor Osimhen and Sevilla forward Akor Adams.

3. Alhassan Yusuf

New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf made nearly all Super Eagles squad in 2025, but has now been overlooked for AFCON 2025.

Yusuf was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and played in the semi-final against South Africa. His exclusion comes after many call-ups without playing time.

4. Uche Christantus

Uche Christantus is another notable exclusion from the squad despite being part of the Super Eagles squad during the recent international breaks.

The versatile attacker is struggling to settle at Crystal Palace, where he is currently on loan and needs a certain number of appearances to be signed permanently. He scored his first goal against Shelbourne in the Conference League shortly after the list was announced.

