Nigerian teenager Kaye Furo made his UEFA Champions League debut for Club Brugge at just 18 years old

Furo follows in the footsteps of Amokachi and Nusa as the only Nigerian teenagers to feature for Club Brugge in the UCL

Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with a dominant 3-0 win against Club Brugge in Belgium

Kaye Furo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Furo Iyenemi, took a major leap in his young career on Wednesday night as he made his UEFA Champions League debut for Club Brugge against Arsenal.

The 18-year-old, who has been steadily rising through the ranks, finally earned his moment on Europe’s biggest stage after weeks of waiting.

The lead-up to the match was turbulent for the Belgian side. Club Brugge had parted ways with head coach Nicky Hayen following a string of disappointing results, with Croatian coach Ivan Leko stepping in just days before the clash.

Despite the managerial shake-up, Leko trusted Furo enough to include him in his 23-man squad, alongside Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Both Nigerians had earned their spots after scoring in Brugge’s previous league match, although their goals were not enough to avoid a 3-2 defeat.

Furo had been an unused substitute against Monaco and Bayern Munich earlier in the campaign, but this time, his opportunity finally arrived.

Furo makes debut in difficult circumstances

Furo was introduced in the 67th minute, replacing Nicolo Tresoldi, with his team already struggling to cope with Arsenal’s sharp attacking force, as seen on Livescores.

While the 18-year-old forward showed grit and energy after coming on, there was little he could do to overturn the tide as Brugge eventually fell 3-0 to the Gunners.

Despite the defeat, it was a personal milestone for the teenager, one that places him in notable company.

Before him, only Daniel Amokachi and Antonio Nusa were the only Nigerians who represented Club Brugge in the Champions League as teenagers.

Furo, who made his senior debut for the Belgian club in August 2025 against Rangers, has now featured in seven matches this season as he continues his development.

Arsenal cruise to another UCL win

Arsenal, meanwhile, looked every bit the confident side topping the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, Sky Sports reports.

Their performance in Brugge underlined why they remain one of the early frontrunners for the title this season.

Noni Madueke ignited the night with a spectacular strike from range, hitting the ball in off the underside of the bar to give the Gunners the lead.

Minutes later, he doubled Arsenal’s advantage with a well-timed header, before Gabriel Martinelli curled in a beauty to wrap up the win.

Gabriel Jesus, returning from a long ACL layoff, nearly added a fourth when his effort rattled the crossbar, but Arsenal comfortably settled for the 3-0 result.

With two games left in the league phase, Arsenal sit three points clear of Bayern Munich, and their progression to the last 16 looks inevitable.

