England international Noni Madueke has created a new record in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night

The Gunners beat Club Brugge 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Noni Madueke and a goal from Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal is the only team currently unbeaten in the Champions League this season, conceding one goal in six matches

England international Noni Madueke scored a brace to inspire Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, December 10.

Madueke opened the scoring in the 25th minute after picking up the ball in the opponent’s half, shrugging off a defender, and firing a powerful left-footed strike into the top corner.

Club Brugge came close to equalising, but David Raya produced two crucial saves to deny Christos Tzolis and Aleksandar Stankovic.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli celebrate during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed the victory with a superb curling finish in the 56th minute to make it 3-0, per the club's official website.

Returning from injury, Gabriel Jesus almost added his name to the scoresheet but was denied by the crossbar.

Madueke creates new record

Noni Madueke has become the first player in Arsenal’s history to score each of his first three goals for the club in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The 23-year-old netted the second goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on November 26, shortly after returning from a knee injury.

Madueke joined the Gunners from Chelsea during the summer transfer window for £48.5 million.

According to the BBC, the England international has vowed to maintain a high level of consistency in Arsenal’s matches.

He added that Arsenal can win both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League if they continue their brilliant form. Madueke said:

"The first goal was really nice, second a tap-in but the first one was sweet. Delighted with the result.

"We're fighting on all fronts. I feel like we can win this competition and win the league - that has to be the aim. We're in a good place at the moment.

"Obviously trying to score and be as decisive as possible, that's the next level I need to get to in terms of being consistently decisive for club and country. I think I can reach that level."

Arsenal are currently topping the table both in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season.

England international Noni Madueke wins the Man of the Match award during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge. Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan - UEFA/UEFA.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following the record of Noni Madueke and winning the Man of the Match Award. Read them below:

@Stonipre said:

"Well deserved. Courtesy of that brace, he edges the likes of Raya and Hincapie who are in with a shout for MOTM given some breathtaking performances tonight. Congrats, Noni!"

@GibsoonCorp added:

"Tbh, I don't see any other team standing in Arsenal's way in both competitions."

@alexlockin wrote:

"Noni scoring against Brugge then telling the world “we’re coming” while wearing Arsenal red… Chelsea fans in absolute SHAMBLES 😭."

