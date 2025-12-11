Opta's supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after six rounds of matches in the group stage

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Atalanta have reached the knockout stage

The Gunners are the only side with a perfect record in all European competitions this season, conceding only one goal

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 season UEFA Champions League title after six rounds of matches in the group stage.

Matchday six featured some surprising results, which shaped the competition on both ends of the table with matches paused until January 2026.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to win the Champions League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal continued their winning streak with an impressive 3-0 win over Club Brugge in Bruges, thanks to goals from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu to increase the pressure on Xabi Alonso, while Liverpool defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to ease the pressure on Arne Slot.

Chelsea's chances of avoiding the playoffs took a huge blow after Atalanta came from behind to win 2-1 against the Club World Cup champions in Bergamo.

Barcelona bounced back from the loss to Chelsea with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayern Munich defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-1.

Turkish champions Galatasaray succumbed to a 1-0 loss to AS Monaco, their first loss in the Champions League this season with Victor Osimhen in the lineup.

Jose Mourinho’s Benfica shocked Antonio Conte’s Napoli with a 2-0 win, while AFC Ajax won their first match in the competition this season, a 4-2 win over Qarabag.

According to UEFA, five teams have qualified for the knockout phase, and whether they will participate in the playoffs or go straight to the Round of 16 will be determined later.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

According to Opta Analyst, the supercomputer has predicted Arsenal as the favourite to win with a 22.5% chance of winning their first title in the competition.

The Gunners have been favourites since matchday one and have maintained that status by winning all their matches and conceding only one goal.

German champions Bayern Munich, which is second with 15 points, having only lost to Arsenal, is the second favourite to win with an 18.59% chance.

Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain has a 13.56% chance of defending its title, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has a 10.53% chance of winning its second title.

Chelsea suffer setback in quest to avoid Champions League knockout playoff. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona is the fifth favourite team to win with an odd 6.66% chance of winning, while record winners Real Madrid has a 4.2% chance, below Liverpool’s 4.9% chance.

Chelsea's chances of winning have dropped drastically to 3.33%, having been above 6% in recent weeks as the club enters a mini crisis since beating Barcelona weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s winning streak

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted after Arsenal maintained their 100% record in the Champions League this season with a win over Club Brugge.

The manager was delighted with his team's progress and believes that their record means that they can win on any ground this season.

