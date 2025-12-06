Flying Eagles invitee Ezenwata scored again as Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the U18 Premier League

Landon Emenalo, son of ex-Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo, delivered an assist and a solid all-round display

Chelsea’s young Nigerian-linked talents continue to shine across multiple age groups this season

Chelsea’s youth team produced another standout performance at the weekend as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the U18 Premier League.

The match, played at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon, also featured a strong showing from three academy players of Nigerian descent, Landon Emenalo, Tayo Subuloye, and Flying Eagles invitee Ezenwata.

Flying Eagles invitee Ezenwata was on target as Chelsea's U18 team defeated Ipswich 3-0 in the U18 Premier League. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Ezenwata, who had recently seen his six-game scoring streak end in a 2-1 win over West Ham, wasted no time returning to form.

According to Chelsea Football Club, the forward rose sharply in the 21st minute to head home a delightful cross from Emenalo, putting Chelsea ahead and taking his tally to eight goals in eight league appearances this season.

Chelsea stay unbeaten with Ipswich win

Chelsea tightened their grip on the game early in the second half.

Just four minutes after the restart, Reggie Walsh doubled the lead, finishing calmly after a well-crafted move.

Mathis Eboue, who had set up Walsh’s goal, added a third only minutes later by drilling a low strike past the Ipswich goalkeeper at the near post.

With the win, Chelsea remain unbeaten in the U18 Premier League, having secured six victories from their opening nine games.

The Blues' attacking style and defensive organisation continue to be among the most impressive in the division.

For Ezenwata, the outing was another reminder of his rising stock.

Recently invited to the Flying Eagles setup, the striker has been one of Chelsea’s most lethal finishers at youth level, consistently posing a threat with his movement and composure inside the box.

Landon Emenalo shines for Chelsea

Perhaps the most noteworthy performance came from Landon Emenalo, son of former Super Eagles defender and ex-Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

Landon Emenalo was one of Chelsea's standout players in the 3-0 victory against Ipswich. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Lining up from the left flank, Emenalo delivered the pin-point cross that led to Chelsea’s opener before showcasing his versatility and intelligence throughout the match.

The 17-year-old, who is still eligible to represent Nigeria at senior level, has been on a steady rise through the academy ranks.

After signing his professional contract earlier this year, Emenalo has featured for the Under-21s, trained with the senior men’s team, and played meaningful minutes in the UEFA Youth League, as seen on Chelsea's official website.

This season, the coaches have deployed him mostly as a left-back, though he has proven capable of excelling in midfield or centre-back roles when required.

A bright future for Chelsea’s Nigerian players

Saturday’s game highlighted the growing influence of Nigerian-heritage players within Chelsea’s academy.

From Ezenwata’s clinical finishing to Emenalo’s creativity and Subuloye’s defensive maturity, the Nigerian talent pipeline at Stamford Bridge continues to look promising.

